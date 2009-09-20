TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

LG LH90 Series LED-TV - Question (Newbie)

by Colonel_Hogan / September 20, 2009 12:18 PM PDT

I have just read the review of this TV, from here:

http://mcall.com.com/flat-panel-tvs/lg-42lh90/4505-6482_7-33485571.html?tag=mncol;lst

I have one question, in the review it mentioned this,

'but, like other LG sets we've reviewed (and unlike most other current 1080p HDTVs), it failed to properly de-interlace film-based sources.'

As a newbie i'm unsure what this really means, from my understanding 'film-based sources' are like movies (24fps) etc, & 'video-based sources' are like sports & live concerts (30fps) etc. Does this mean it cannot correctly display 1080p/24 blu-ray movies?, What would it look like to me if i was watching a blu-ray movie on this TV, would it look like corupted images? & is this problem bad enough to give this TV a miss, or would i not even notice this error?
The review says the TV is good, with great picture quality, I am looking at buying a new Full-HD LED LCD-TV & a Blu-ray player connected via HDMI, & reading the review saying it has a problem with 1080 makes me pause.

Could someone explain this in a simple way for a newbie like me to understand, this site is great & i love reading the reviews, much better than going into a TV store & finding the salesperson nows next to nothing about 1080, blu-ray etc.

Sorry for the speech...

Cheers

Colonel Hogan.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: LG LH90 Series LED-TV - Question (Newbie)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: LG LH90 Series LED-TV - Question (Newbie)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.