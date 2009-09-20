LG LH90 Series LED-TV - Question (Newbie)

I have just read the review of this TV, from here:



I have one question, in the review it mentioned this,



'but, like other LG sets we've reviewed (and unlike most other current 1080p HDTVs), it failed to properly de-interlace film-based sources.'



As a newbie i'm unsure what this really means, from my understanding 'film-based sources' are like movies (24fps) etc, & 'video-based sources' are like sports & live concerts (30fps) etc. Does this mean it cannot correctly display 1080p/24 blu-ray movies?, What would it look like to me if i was watching a blu-ray movie on this TV, would it look like corupted images? & is this problem bad enough to give this TV a miss, or would i not even notice this error?

The review says the TV is good, with great picture quality, I am looking at buying a new Full-HD LED LCD-TV & a Blu-ray player connected via HDMI, & reading the review saying it has a problem with 1080 makes me pause.



Could someone explain this in a simple way for a newbie like me to understand, this site is great & i love reading the reviews, much better than going into a TV store & finding the salesperson nows next to nothing about 1080, blu-ray etc.



