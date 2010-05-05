lg le5500 line of LED TV's

We purchased the 47" LG LED hdtv. It is our first hdtv and I am hooked on LG. Compared to samsung led, it blew it away. The pic was much clearer and brighter than samsung's. I have seen vizio lcd and panasonics viera plasma and again the pic is much brighter than both. The vizio had lag while watching football and we could tell an enormous difference when watching LG's. No lag with ball movement, crisp and bright picture. LG did something right with this one. Slim so the speakers in the thing are not the best, which I expected, it is pretty freakin' slim. The local dimming feature I usually turn off b/c when it dims the 4 corners are pretty noticeable and it bothers me. I would recommend this to anyone.
Has anyone seen one of these tv's in action? Any opinions, especially versus the Samsungs?