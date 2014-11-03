LG forum

LG G2 sound turns on over night?

by sophie4222 / November 3, 2014 5:09 PM PST

Every night when i wake up, my sound is turned on to the 2nd volume setting, even though i go to sleep every night with my sound turned off. Ive been noticing this for at least a few weeks now and ive had the G2 for about 3 months. As far as i remember, i never changed a setting in the sound options, but is there a setting or something that could be making it do this?

G2 sound turns on
by LG_Electronics LG staff / November 4, 2014 1:48 AM PST

Hi. There is no option or settings to turn up the volume automatically. Please try turning the sound off by using the sound profile in the notification bar. This will turn off all sound including notifications. Let me know if this helps. ^DT

Nod to Persist
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 4, 2014 2:12 AM PST
