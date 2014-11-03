LG G2 sound turns on over night?

Hi. There is no option or settings to turn up the volume automatically. Please try turning the sound off by using the sound profile in the notification bar. This will turn off all sound including notifications. Let me know if this helps. ^DT
Every night when i wake up, my sound is turned on to the 2nd volume setting, even though i go to sleep every night with my sound turned off. Ive been noticing this for at least a few weeks now and ive had the G2 for about 3 months. As far as i remember, i never changed a setting in the sound options, but is there a setting or something that could be making it do this?