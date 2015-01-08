LG forum

Question

LG BH7530TW wifi issue

by Boogersa / January 8, 2015 9:18 PM PST

My BH7530TW home theatre surround system's wifi used to work so I could connect it to the internet. However, it no longer works. LG helpdesk continue to state that it is a router issue. I'm convinced it's down to a faulty wifi card in the machine itself. Anyone else have this problem? I can still access the internet if I connect the machine up to my router using a LAN cable but I would prefer to have wifi.

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
If you look around
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 9, 2015 1:15 AM PST
In reply to: LG BH7530TW wifi issue

Thousands of posts asking for help with WiFi on TVs, players and more. So yes, it is a problem.
Bob

Search not very good
by Boogersa / January 10, 2015 12:08 AM PST
In reply to: If you look around

The reason I asked the question is that search isn't very good and I wanted to know of people with problems with this specific problem on this Home Theatre System. I searched for LG BH7530 and found no entries. I've even tried to search for my own thread and the search engine can't even find it. There may well be other people with wifi issues but if they're not with the same product it doesn't really help me much. Thank you for replying though.

The thing is
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 10, 2015 3:24 AM PST
In reply to: Search not very good

It's a problem that is not product specific. What you noted is happening on many makes and models so I guess those new to this area would think it's a new issue specific to their model. If it was you want to pack and return it as not ready for the market.

There are better ways to connect than WiFi. I use a lot of powerline bridges since my clients are very demanding that it work all the time.
Bob

