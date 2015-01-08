LG BH7530TW wifi issue

Thousands of posts asking for help with WiFi on TVs, players and more. So yes, it is a problem.
Bob
My BH7530TW home theatre surround system's wifi used to work so I could connect it to the internet. However, it no longer works. LG helpdesk continue to state that it is a router issue. I'm convinced it's down to a faulty wifi card in the machine itself. Anyone else have this problem? I can still access the internet if I connect the machine up to my router using a LAN cable but I would prefer to have wifi.