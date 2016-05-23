LG 55LB671V - Dual audio out ? TV speakers + optical needed

Hello. I see this post is about a year old. R. Proffitt's response makes a lot of sense and I can see why TV manufacturers would make it one or the other because of audio delay issues.
However, it has been a year. Does anyone know of any new TVs on the market that have dual audio output? I have a hearing aid streaming unit that can accept an audio optical cable and I use a Bose amp currently which keeps the volume constant, however I'd prefer to lose the whole amp setup in a new TV.
Hi all - first post here
I just got a new LG 55LB671V yesterday and i'm having a lot of trouble to send audio to my Lexicon MC-8 processor (surround processor) with the optical connection.
In the setup on the tv i can only choose to activate one audio source at a time, so if i want audio to my surround setup i need to change the setting in the menu every single time, and then change it back when i just want to use the tv's speakers for normal tv viewing..
How can i output both at the same time.. ? My old LG tv did this without problems, and i really need this to work..! Hope that someone have a solution..
Best regards from Denmark
OCMaster