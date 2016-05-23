LG forum

LG 55LB671V - Dual audio out ? TV speakers + optical needed

by OCMaster / January 4, 2015 3:57 AM PST

Hi all - first post here Happy

I just got a new LG 55LB671V yesterday and i'm having a lot of trouble to send audio to my Lexicon MC-8 processor (surround processor) with the optical connection.

In the setup on the tv i can only choose to activate one audio source at a time, so if i want audio to my surround setup i need to change the setting in the menu every single time, and then change it back when i just want to use the tv's speakers for normal tv viewing..

How can i output both at the same time.. ? My old LG tv did this without problems, and i really need this to work..! Hope that someone have a solution..

Best regards from Denmark
OCMaster

4 total posts
Clarification Request
Still true?
by mlh1972 / May 23, 2016 8:56 PM PDT

Hello. I see this post is about a year old. R. Proffitt's response makes a lot of sense and I can see why TV manufacturers would make it one or the other because of audio delay issues.
However, it has been a year. Does anyone know of any new TVs on the market that have dual audio output? I have a hearing aid streaming unit that can accept an audio optical cable and I use a Bose amp currently which keeps the volume constant, however I'd prefer to lose the whole amp setup in a new TV.

Varies with the model.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2016 10:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Still true?

We'll have to check models to see if it does or not. I have yet to find a TV finder with this detail.

Answer
Sorry no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 5, 2015 12:46 AM PST

There's a reason why this is disabled but folk are rarely told. Because it could result in an audio delay which would be annoying plus result in more calls to have it fixed, this is simply a choice of internal or optical.
Bob

