Would you recommend changing any of these settings if I primarily plan on using the television to play video games through my xbox 360?
BTW i have the 42" one and am connecting through component since I do not have the newest 360 model
http://reviews.cnet.com/flat-panel-tvs/lg-47le5500/4505-6482_7-34027028.html
Below you'll find the settings we found best for viewing the LG 47LE5500 in a dark room via the HDMI input with a 1080p, film-based source. Your settings may vary depending on source, room conditions, and personal preference. Check out the Picture settings and calibration FAQ for more information.
http://news.cnet.com/8301-17938_105-9996461-1.html
Picture menu:
Aspect ratio: Just Scan
Energy Saving: Off
Picture Mode: Expert 2
Backlight: 44
Contrast: 90
Brightness: 51
H Sharpness: 50
V Sharpness: 50
Color: 53
Tint: 0
TruMotion: Off
PC-Adjust: [grayed out]
LED Local Dimming: On
--Expert control menu
Dynamic contrast: Off
Noise reduction: Off
Digital Noise Reduction: Off
Black level: Low
Real Cinema: On
Color Gamut: RT709
Edge Enhancer: Off
xvYCC: Auto [grayed out]
Expert Pattern: Off [grayed out]
Color Filter: Off
Color Temperature: Warm
Gamma: 1.9
Method: 10 point IRE
Pattern: Outer
IRE: [see below]
Luminance: 130
-- 10 point IRE calibration
IRE: [Red, Green, Blue results, respectively, for each IRE point]
100 [0 0, -6]
90 [-5, -5, -10]
80 [-6, -6, -13]
70 [-9, -8, -10]
60 [-7, -8, -13]
50 [-5, -6, -11]
40 [-3, -3, -7]
30 [-5, -5, -5]
20 [-13, -11, -14]
10 [-3, 0, -1]
0 [0, 0, 0]
Color management system
[no adjustment]