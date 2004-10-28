PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Lexmark X1150 print trio won't scan

by owlidays / October 28, 2004 11:29 AM PDT

I uninstalled this machine so I could fix my daughters
X73, and when I clean uninstalled the X73 program and reinstalled the X1150 the scanner part refused to budge. I have unplugged, replugged, uninstalled and
reinstalled. I have this problem into Lexmark, but they have loads of problems before mine, so if anyone
can help me, I would appreciate it.


windows me
128 mgs ram

Thank you
Flora

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Lexmark X1150 print trio won't scan
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Lexmark X1150 print trio won't scan
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Lexmark X1150 print trio won't scan
by reefurbb / October 29, 2004 11:33 AM PDT

Uninstalled or unplugged? You don't uninstall the program to unplug the scanner. I assume you meant that you plugged it back into your PC, re-installed the software, and now it doesn't work?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Lexmark X1150 print trio won't scan
by Flora S. / October 29, 2004 1:21 PM PDT

You assume correctly. I'm sorry I confused you.
I uninstalled the program and reinstalled it. I unplugged from the electrical outlet and then plugged it back in. I have tried everything that I have found when I searched "Google" and the Lexmark troubleshooting web site.

Thanks again
Flora

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Lexmark X1150 print trio won't scan
by reefurbb / October 30, 2004 12:03 AM PDT

Assumptions:
Trio= printer, copier, flatbed scanner. What OS? XP?
USB connection w/2.0 specifications. USB cable secure in Trio and PC?
Lexmark program used to scan, control program to test scan?
No yellow question marks in "Device Manager"?
Printer works ok?
No error messages on program re-install?
No double listing of Trio in printers and "add/remove programs"?
no error messages when scan of document attempted?
Power light ON on Trio?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
THANK YOU!!!!
by owlidays / October 30, 2004 9:03 AM PDT

I never uninstalled it from the "add/remove program", just from the Lexmark uninstall in the program files.
Everything is fine now thanks to you and cnet forums.

Thank you

Flora

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.