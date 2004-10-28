Lexmark X1150 print trio won't scan

Uninstalled or unplugged? You don't uninstall the program to unplug the scanner. I assume you meant that you plugged it back into your PC, re-installed the software, and now it doesn't work?
I uninstalled this machine so I could fix my daughters
X73, and when I clean uninstalled the X73 program and reinstalled the X1150 the scanner part refused to budge. I have unplugged, replugged, uninstalled and
reinstalled. I have this problem into Lexmark, but they have loads of problems before mine, so if anyone
can help me, I would appreciate it.
windows me
128 mgs ram
Thank you
Flora