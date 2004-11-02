Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Letterman's top 10 dirty election jokes (PG-13)

by Josh K / November 2, 2004 2:31 AM PST

Top Ten Punchlines To Dirty Election Jokes

10. "With a poll like that, I'm suprised he can gallup at all."

9. "She starts chanting, 'four more minutes! four more minutes!'"

8. "That's not the voting lever, but don't stop pulling."

7. "This isn't how it looks--I'm just joining a third party."

6. "I prefer Bush, but I don't know who I'll vote for."

5. "So that's where Katherine Harris was hiding the Al Gore votes."

4. "Unfortunately, his margin of error was plus or minus three inches."

3. "Get used to it, honey--we live in a swing state."

2. "I thought you had trouble maintaining an election."

1. "I saw your sister with Mary Cheney--there was no sign of ****."

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Letterman's top 10 dirty election jokes (PG-13)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Letterman's top 10 dirty election jokes (PG-13)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Josh!
by Dan McC / November 2, 2004 2:37 AM PST

Go wash your mind out with soap.

Wink

Dan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Too Funny!!! Thanks for Sharing... :-)
by Blake Cook / November 2, 2004 5:36 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Letterman's top 10 dirty election jokes (PG-13)
by Miss Tish / November 4, 2004 4:38 AM PST

I love David Letterman's Top 10's....did you hear last night's Top 10 Kerry Excuses...it was pretty funny.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Welcome to Speakeasy, Tish
by Dan McC / November 4, 2004 4:48 AM PST

Enjoy!

Dan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Welcome to Speakeasy, Tish
by Miss Tish / November 4, 2004 6:46 AM PST

Thanks Dan!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Letterman's top 10 dirty election jokes (PG-13)
by Josh K / November 4, 2004 5:35 AM PST

Hi, Miss Tish, and welcome to Speakeasy.

Letterman is on too late in the evening for me. These were reprinted by a member of another forum I participate in; I thought they were funny so I did a copy/paste. Glad you enjoyed them.

Sometimes (OK, a lot of the time) this place is kinda like a verbal paintball game, but stick around, you may enjoy it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Letterman's top 10 dirty election jokes (PG-13)
by Miss Tish / November 4, 2004 6:48 AM PST

Hey Josh, thanks. I don't usually catch Letterman at night either but every morning at 8:15 on my drive to work our local radio station (Q104..woohoo) replays the top 10...which is great because, well I can be a monster in the mornings and it makes me laugh, which I love to do... :o)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.