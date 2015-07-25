Computer Newbies forum

less savvy, should wait 6 months to activate Wondows 10

by kmarshal / July 25, 2015 8:46 AM PDT

I believe, that people with less savvy, should wait 6 months to let Microsoft get some of the bugs out and more updates.

Ken -- The Computer Hobbyist

PS Last week, on my stand alone Windows 10 Preview, I selected activate and it activated to Windows 10 Pro, now I have Windows 7 Pro, 8.1 Pro and 10 Pro , that I can select on my desktop. I help people with there computers and clean them out or do complete recoveries. I use Windows 8.1 Pro, most of the time, I working to learn how to manage and setup Windows 10.

8 total posts
How about waiting 11 months!
by wpgwpg / July 25, 2015 9:13 AM PDT

I'm computer savvy, but I'd recommend 11 months and even then ONLY if there's a real need. If you have 7 or 8 and it's working well for you, there's little or nothing in 10 of benefit. I've been testing the 10 technical preview since 10/1/14 when it first became available, and I have absolutely no use for Cortana, Edge, or any of the half-apps from the App Store. I'll keep 10 on my two test computers, but I'll also keep 7 on my main desktops and laptops. Remember that any new release is going to have more bugs than the older ones where most of the bugs have been found and fixed.

Agree with wpgwpg
by itsdigger / July 25, 2015 6:00 PM PDT

I have Win 7 and 8.1 and I'm really happy with both. They both do everything I need are are fluid in all operations so, why would I stir that pot ?

I think I'm keeping what I have as 10 has really nothing to offer

Digger

Well Edge is designed to work
by orlbuckeye / July 28, 2015 7:50 AM PDT

on all websites while IE will have problems with the websites using new technologies. There will be more power App store apps as Photoshop will be one. All the App store apps are is templates of web apps that don't require a browser to run. They eliminate having to type web addresses and make selections on web pages. They are great for specific tasks. I prefer it on my NFL Sunday ticket where I make to clicks and the Steelers game is on. Using the web site i have to locate where NFL Sunday ticket is on the wen site. I'm upgrading 4 computers immediately.

If you like ads, you'll love Edge
by wpgwpg / July 28, 2015 8:09 AM PDT

Personally I prefer Firefox which works flawlessly all the time and has through 39 versions, and allows installation of Adblock Plus. I see comments in the Insider Preview forum all the time from folks mentioning that Edge has crashed while they were using it.

do not upgrade - wait till next computer
by renegade600 / July 25, 2015 1:12 PM PDT

It really depends on the age of the computer. Most will not have problems. I think those who will have problems are those who have older computers that came out around the time win7 was released.

Basically I am recommending not to upgrade but to hold off until the next computer purchase.

Windows 10 Preview is the insiders
by orlbuckeye / July 28, 2015 7:45 AM PDT

version of Windows 10. It's not the released version of Windows 10 and doesn't have the same license. You allowed to continue to use the Preview as long as you agree to be an insider (test the updates basically a Beta tester). Windows 10 will only be available for free (after July 29th) for the upgrade from Win 7 or 8.1. . The full version will cost to purchase. You will be able to download a version to do clean installs on the same machine if you have OEM. The upgrade is a manual activation.

build 10166 expires mid October 2015
by James Denison / July 28, 2015 10:06 AM PDT

Current build is 10240, but I've not been able to get it upgraded. It offered, seemed to do it, but still shows the 10166 build and update says everything is updated and build is set to FAST.

8 total posts
