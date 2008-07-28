Camcorders forum

General discussion

Lens Cap Problem JVC Everio (MC500E)

by BillS719 / July 28, 2008 12:36 AM PDT

I have got the 'lens cap' error meesage on a JVC MC500E. JVC UK claim there is not a known fault on this camera and are refusing to repair it as it is (just) out of warranty. Is anyone else aware of whether there is a type fault with this camera too?

Also, can anyone give me an likely cost of repair, assuming I can't get JVC to do it, as I'd like to know if it'd just be cheaper to discard this camcorder and buy a new (non-JVC) one.

Bill

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Lens Cap Problem JVC Everio (MC500E)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Lens Cap Problem JVC Everio (MC500E)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
15 total posts
Collapse -
The problem as I see it
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 28, 2008 1:20 AM PDT

Is that other makes suffer from such too. And none give free out of warranty repair so how is changing makes going to help except as your stab at getting back at them?

More to your repair. The minimum shop counter fee is about 100 bucks here. If JVC can fix this for just over that then let them.

Also, is it acceptable to get a longer warranty next time?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
WE are having the same problem
by sssung / August 12, 2008 8:42 AM PDT

We are experiencing the same problem. We hardly ever use this camera (2x a year) and it quit working. JVC's other CCD camcorder is having the same problem and JVC is offering free repairs for the problem. Unfortunately, the Everio GZMC500 does not qualify for free repair. I called JVC and inquired. The representative told me that they have not heard much problems with the Everio's CCD sensor. If I want the camera fixed, I would have to send the camera into their service center. In addition, I was told to send $65 for ship-back fee and evaluation and the average repair cost for an Everio is $275....I'm not sure how it will work in UK for Bill.

This is our second problematic Everio GZMC500. The first one quite working after the first week (the camera would not turn on). JVC service Center could not fix our last camera and decided to take the faulty camera back and give us a new one.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
May not be CCD Failure
by BillS719 / August 12, 2008 5:52 PM PDT

I spoke to a UK repairer (and have now sent the camcorder to him). He said that he was not aware of CCD failures on the MC500 but thought that the iris leaves may be stuck together in the closed position by the lubricant. This apapranetly degrades after time and can become sticky. The clean up job isn't cheap -

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sticky leaves
by sssung / August 13, 2008 2:33 AM PDT
In reply to: May not be CCD Failure

Hi Bill,

Thank you for your update and input. I am preparing to send the camera back to JVC Service Center. Even though I have not used this camera as often, I like it very much as well. I am just disappointed that something so costly would have problems so easily. I'll update more as I progress through the repair process.

Thanks again,

Sandy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It is Iris Failure
by BillS719 / August 18, 2008 9:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Sticky leaves

Spoke to reapirer today who confirms that the Iris leaves are stuck shut and will cost

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you
by sssung / August 19, 2008 4:47 AM PDT
In reply to: It is Iris Failure

Thank you for your update!!! I hope that everything on you camera gets fixed soon and back to working order. I have not send our camera in yet, however, will do so very soon...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Optical Block
by sssung / September 5, 2008 5:34 AM PDT
In reply to: It is Iris Failure

Hi Bill,

I have finally send my camera into JVC. JVC fond that the optical block needs to be replaced. The whole job will cost me $350.00 in the JVC U.S. service center.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Stuck iris leaves JVC MC500E
by BillS719 / September 13, 2008 9:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Optical Block

Camcorder now back in action after cleaning and relubricating the iris leaves at a cost of

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Same Here
by SharedPool / September 27, 2008 10:25 PM PDT

Glad your got fixed, albeit for a price.
My Everio camera is 5 days shy of its 1 year warranty and yesterday, after downloading some movies, and cleaning the lens, I got the dreaded LENS COVER returned.

This was on the morning of my daughter's 1 birthday party. Great timing.

I will endeavour to have it looked at.

One tiddler though - when I check the memory usage, it tells me on Ultra Fine I have 23 mins left, yet the graphic of used / free suggests I have no space left. Ditto when I change it to economy.

Thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
JVC MC500E Stuck iris Leaves
by BillS719 / September 28, 2008 2:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Same Here

One thing you could try was what the repairer suggested to me: try tapping the side of the lens with something like a pencil. This may get the iris leaves to unstick - at least for a special occassion. it didn't work for me but you migh tbe lucky. Also, when I first got the problem, it did clear after a number of repested turning offs and ons; when it came back it then would clear. But you may be lucky.

I don't think the meory usage thing is linked since the 'lens cap' error comes one even when you are not recording or have no memory card installed. If it persists you could try a hard reset by pressing the button on the cameras side with a needle.

Hope something works for you.

Bill

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
where there's a will
by netcones / September 30, 2008 9:07 PM PDT

Hi Bill thanks for the tips. No joy so far - I was thinking of taking it to my mother in law to see if she could cast a spell on it for me.

Where is that "hole" you mentioned? I cant see anything on any side of the camera?

Also, how do I "reset" ? Do you mean to format the camera? I have already tried taking out bateries etc - is there an internal battery we can manipulte on the Everio??

Thanks,
SP

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
JVC MC500E Reset
by BillS719 / September 30, 2008 10:11 PM PDT
In reply to: where there's a will

With the lens facing forward, hinge the battery/memory card/screen part down. On the right hand side of the main camera body, a bit behind the lens you will see a small hole labelled "reset". If you press this with a needle (it's a very narrow diameter hole) you will reset the camera to its factory settings.

I am not sure exactly what it does but when my camera came back from the repairer it wouldn;t autofocus properly. I tried everythhing I could think of but no good. The reset was the last try before getting back to the repairer. It fixed everything.

I hope you are as lucky as I was. Frankly, it's a long shot in my view but what have you got to lose.

Bill

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Drain the battery life from camera
by netcones / October 12, 2008 5:11 AM PDT
In reply to: JVC MC500E Reset

Yes it was a long shot and I tried it but to no avail.

Then I tried this: drain the battery from camera by keeping it turned on then wait until there is no power left. Plug in to the AC and turn on camera and there it is - error has gone.

I am now charging it back up to optimal level.

Thanks for all the tips and let this be one of them for future reference!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Stuck iris Leaves
by BillS719 / October 12, 2008 6:03 AM PDT

You seem to have had a bit of good luck.

But - and I'm sorry to say this - I think the problem will recur and probably when it's least convenient. As I understand it the lubricant degrades leaving a greasy residue which sticks the iris leaves together. I think you'd be well advised to have it professionally cleaned.

Still, it's a good tip for when you aren't near a repair shop.

Bill

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Camcorders forum 15 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.