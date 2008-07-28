Lens Cap Problem JVC Everio (MC500E)

Is that other makes suffer from such too. And none give free out of warranty repair so how is changing makes going to help except as your stab at getting back at them?
More to your repair. The minimum shop counter fee is about 100 bucks here. If JVC can fix this for just over that then let them.
Also, is it acceptable to get a longer warranty next time?
I have got the 'lens cap' error meesage on a JVC MC500E. JVC UK claim there is not a known fault on this camera and are refusing to repair it as it is (just) out of warranty. Is anyone else aware of whether there is a type fault with this camera too?
Also, can anyone give me an likely cost of repair, assuming I can't get JVC to do it, as I'd like to know if it'd just be cheaper to discard this camcorder and buy a new (non-JVC) one.
Bill