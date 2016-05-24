lenovo y50-70 screen started flickering after win 10

You went to the Lenovo site to get all the drivers for your new Windows 10 specific to your model. The y50-70 is a series so I can't do this for you.
Your post is incomplete. Not telling if you did the post OS upgrade work.
Note: Edited to correct spelling.
Hi guys. I have a lenovo y50-70. My screen started flickering the minute i updated to windows 10, indicating a software issue. I tried upgrading and downgrading my vga drivers with no effect whatsoever. I clean installed windows 10 again and still the same issue. I updated the bios as well.
I tried the video that says to disconnect and connect the screen cable. It improved the issue for a short while and then its back within 2 weeks. This is strange as it suggests a hardware thing despite the fact that the issue only started after updating to windows 10.
I also tried disabling the two problem reporting services as some one suggested and no effect.
I spent hours (if not days in total) researching this and i tried many things. I have headaches because of this flickering and i can not work.
Please help.
PS. The issue never happens inside games and is more recurrent while browsing.( again indicating software not hardware)
