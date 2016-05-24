Windows 10 forum

Question

lenovo y50-70 screen started flickering after win 10

by Aladdin123123 / May 24, 2016 4:34 PM PDT

Hi guys. I have a lenovo y50-70. My screen started flickering the minute i updated to windows 10, indicating a software issue. I tried upgrading and downgrading my vga drivers with no effect whatsoever. I clean installed windows 10 again and still the same issue. I updated the bios as well.
I tried the video that says to disconnect and connect the screen cable. It improved the issue for a short while and then its back within 2 weeks. This is strange as it suggests a hardware thing despite the fact that the issue only started after updating to windows 10.
I also tried disabling the two problem reporting services as some one suggested and no effect.
I spent hours (if not days in total) researching this and i tried many things. I have headaches because of this flickering and i can not work.
Please help.
PS. The issue never happens inside games and is more recurrent while browsing.( again indicating software not hardware)

Regards

lenovo y50-70 screen started flickering after win 10
9 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I take it by vga drivers you meant
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 24, 2016 4:39 PM PDT

You went to the Lenovo site to get all the drivers for your new Windows 10 specific to your model. The y50-70 is a series so I can't do this for you.

Your post is incomplete. Not telling if you did the post OS upgrade work.

Note: Edited to correct spelling.

Post was last edited on May 24, 2016 5:05 PM PDT

Collapse -
Proper drivers
by Aladdin123123 / May 24, 2016 4:44 PM PDT

I dont know what is post OS upgrade work, but yes I did go to lenovo website and got the right model drivers.
BTW it says model 20378. Is that the right info you were looking for?

Collapse -
That work has been kicking around for decades.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 24, 2016 5:08 PM PDT
In reply to: Proper drivers

When you install Microsoft Windows, any version in over 2 decades you have work to do after the OS install or upgrade. Now here's the kicker for some. You might not find an exact step by step. Here I follow this guide.

I install the drivers specific to the machine I'm working on from the maker for the OS installed. In order I install motherboard, audio, video, LAN, WiFi, Bluetooth, other drivers specific to the machine and then apps.

Apps you ask? Yup. After driver we need to check the maker's page to see if there are apps for controls like WiFi and other things.

Collapse -
Done
by Aladdin123123 / May 24, 2016 5:27 PM PDT

Yes of coarse I did all that.
Its a big headache but I did it all.

Collapse -
At that point you are going back to Lenovo
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 24, 2016 5:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Done

To ask if install order matters and if they tested this on W10. I am running into folk that force the W10 update and don't check for support.

There is another issue in regards to maintenance. Most laptop owners don't keep up with the canned air work. This leads to early laptop failures.

Collapse -
question
by Aladdin123123 / May 24, 2016 6:20 PM PDT

Whats canned air work?

Collapse -
Example search on that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 24, 2016 8:04 PM PDT
In reply to: question
Collapse -
question
by Aladdin123123 / May 24, 2016 9:38 PM PDT

