Lenovo P500

by StephanHarz / January 27, 2013 3:41 AM PST

I joined cnet to add to the site as I have been using it for years to look up computer specs on all brands /desktop/laptop and so on (I think we all use cnet for that as well as the reviews)

I own a company in the IT world where I come across all kinds of computers (both new and old) and I have seen some of the computers do not show up on cnet like the Lenovo P500 and there have been others, I would like to see if there is away I can join as a editor and or have a way to add newer computer systems we come across to add the system specs.

Also hello everyone.

(NT) I've alerted this for the forum administrator.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 27, 2013 3:46 AM PST
In reply to: Lenovo P500
The CNET catalog is huge, but it doesn't....
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / January 29, 2013 2:46 AM PST
In reply to: Lenovo P500

cover every product out there... it is just not possible--especially model/sku numbers that are exclusive to giant retailers like Best Buy, Fry's electronics, etc.... I believe the specs that you find on CNET product reviews are direct feeds from the manufacturers and if the specs aren't listed, it usually means that the manufacturer themselves have not provided the specs to us in our feed.

I hope this helps explain why some products aren't listed on CNET and why some specs are not present.

Cheers!
-Lee

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
