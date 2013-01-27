I joined cnet to add to the site as I have been using it for years to look up computer specs on all brands /desktop/laptop and so on (I think we all use cnet for that as well as the reviews)
I own a company in the IT world where I come across all kinds of computers (both new and old) and I have seen some of the computers do not show up on cnet like the Lenovo P500 and there have been others, I would like to see if there is away I can join as a editor and or have a way to add newer computer systems we come across to add the system specs.
Also hello everyone.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.