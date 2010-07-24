Lenovo 3000 K100, multiple disks and boot/bios trickery

I recently was given this computer by a friend. I know it's a few years out of date, but compared to the antiques I use, this computer is amazing. Dual core??? I've read about it in scifi books and finally in the year 2010 I have one! anyway...



I have no intention of using the oem installed os (vista) or hdd partition configuration. Lenovo, for this model, setup the hdd to have 3 partitions, one for the system, one for user files, and one to backup the system. This setup is part of their "onekey" security software blah blah. Like I said, I have no intention or desire to use that os or any of the described features. I deleted all 3 partitions and created 2 ext4 partitions in its place, I added a second disk and gave it one ext4 partition. Suddenly the computer refuses to boot (I know the os doesn't exist yet, it refuses to boot whatsoever, even to cd) if the original disk is plugged in the first disk slot, if I move the disk to the second disk slot I am given the warning message "Warning!!! There are more than one disk, protect system isn't in the boot disk, this will cause protect system failure!" After hitting enter the computer boots as expected...



Of interesting note, the computer will boot fine and friendly if the second disk is inserted without the original disk. The second disk was never involved in a lenovo configuration, it never had any "protect system" features on it and yet there is no complaint from bios on boot...



Yeah, so I do not want "protect system," both disks are empty, so this is clearly a bios feature. In the bios settings I see no reference to any feature called "protect system". I have no idea how to disable this feature and just want to get on with setting up my 2 disk system...



I haven't had any luck on google, searching this error message returns 0 results, lenovo makes no reference to any bios feature called "protect system" anywhere that I've seen on the internet and now I'm out of ideas...



Any help on the matter is seriously appreciated.