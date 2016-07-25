But I only have run into a few owners and the only cracks I see are usually students that schlep the laptop daily in a backpack. The other cracked hinges I ran into were by closing the lid with a pencil in the laptop. Ouch.
Just curious if other's have had problems with the build quality on the Lenovo 2 Yoga. I bought the laptop about 2 years ago, and the keyboard upper left hand corner near the hinge cracked about a year after purchase. I'm really careful with my laptops and this is the first time I've ever experienced an issue like this. Sadly, it's outside of the warranty date, so I'll be paying for a new keyboard + installation. Anyone else experience build quality issues??