by makeamericagreatagain2016 / July 25, 2016 6:34 PM PDT

Just curious if other's have had problems with the build quality on the Lenovo 2 Yoga. I bought the laptop about 2 years ago, and the keyboard upper left hand corner near the hinge cracked about a year after purchase. I'm really careful with my laptops and this is the first time I've ever experienced an issue like this. Sadly, it's outside of the warranty date, so I'll be paying for a new keyboard + installation. Anyone else experience build quality issues??

Collapse -
Sorry no
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 26, 2016 8:03 AM PDT
But I only have run into a few owners and the only cracks I see are usually students that schlep the laptop daily in a backpack. The other cracked hinges I ran into were by closing the lid with a pencil in the laptop. Ouch.

Collapse -
Lenovo Build Quality
by makeamericagreatagain2016 / July 26, 2016 6:16 PM PDT
Yea I often bring the laptop around in my backpack. However, the backpack has an inner compartment and I think laptops are designed to be mobile. It wasn't a hinge that crack. It was the upper left hand part of the keyboard, located near the hinge, so that is why I think it was just poor build quality. I don't think the keyboard should crack after opening and closing it a few times a day for a year. I'm actually wondering now if I should've paid the extra for a Apple notebook, because I'm assuming their customer service would be much better than I've experienced with Lenovo.

Collapse -
So it's the student story?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2016 9:42 AM PDT
And I've seen Apple Macbooks with damage over time. To avoid this you treat the backpack as if it's the laptop itself. That is, don't subject the backpack to any drop or bump that you would do to the laptop without the backpack.

Collapse -
No it isn't the student's story haha
by makeamericagreatagain2016 / July 27, 2016 6:33 PM PDT

No I work, a white collar job, and I bring my laptop around. As I said in the OP, I'm very careful with my computer, which would mean I'm careful when said computer is in my backpack. If you haven't noticed, carrying around laptops in the US is hardly confined to the student community.

Collapse -
I see a lot of laptops over the years.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2016 6:59 PM PDT

So far I have yet to see a Yoga hinge problem. They seem well made. All it takes is one unexpected bump.

Collapse -
Not the hinge
by makeamericagreatagain2016 / July 27, 2016 7:05 PM PDT

As I said in OP...not the hinge. The keyboard Confused

Collapse -
Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2016 9:53 PM PDT
Haven't seen that either. But I did wear out a few keyboards. Not a design defect but raw use. I figure on a new keyboard every 2 years. I'm a programmer and more.

Collapse -
Power User
by makeamericagreatagain2016 / July 27, 2016 9:55 PM PDT
No prob. Yea I do some coding and I'm on that laptop quite a lot.

Collapse -
An example.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2016 10:03 PM PDT
My brother had a 3 year old Asus K55N and it's keyboard failed and he knows that I know what to do. I don't tell this often but I ran repair shops for years and now only consult on the tough cases.

The keyboard for the K55N was ordered from Amazon and it was under 30 to my mailbox. In that model the swap is a 10 minute or less job. Other laptops can take longer but it's usually up on YouTube for almost every model.

At 2+ years, I'd suggest a new keyboard. Google on how and check Amazon for the part.

Collapse -
Replacement
by makeamericagreatagain2016 / July 27, 2016 10:07 PM PDT
Yea, I took a quick look at the Lenovo maintenance manual. Previous Lenovo Yoga models had a keyboard that just popped off, but the current one looks pretty well attached to all the hardware under it. I'm not confident in my skills to dissemble it and don't possess any of the required tools at the moment. So I'll probably just bite the $200 bullet to get them to replace/install Sad Thanks for the advice though~

Collapse -
Repair Shop
by makeamericagreatagain2016 / July 27, 2016 10:10 PM PDT
I suppose it could be slightly cheaper if I just bought the replacement parts and then brought it to a private shop instead of a Lenovo center. But isn't the Lenovo shop gonna be more familiar with my laptop and possibly do a better job replacing the keyboard than a private repair shop that may or may not have ever done such a repair on a Lenovo Yoga?

Collapse -
Sorry
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2016 11:31 PM PDT
I have yet to do this on a Yoga so if you feel the YouTube video shows it to be challenging then it's best to have it done.

