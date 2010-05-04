Samsung forum

by lmanarion / May 4, 2010 7:31 AM PDT
7 total posts
LED7000 is this backlight bleeding(clouding) normal ?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / May 4, 2010 8:15 AM PDT

lmanarion,

Some screen uniformity is considered normal for any LCD panel, and just based on the picture, doesn't seem to be out of the ordinary. It's usually more pronounced in darker environments.

In most cases, they go away when a picture is displayed, and with most inputs, when a signal comes through. My guess this is on an input where there's no signal, so once it has a signal, much of that should disappear.

--HDTech

--HDTech

normal ?
by lmanarion / May 4, 2010 4:59 PM PDT

Hi,

My camera is not that sensitive so I took a picture with a blank screen. Those clouds still there in a bluray input. They are still there in a dark scene or a scene with half light and dark. For example if there is a face in the left part of the screen and the right part is darker, I still see the large clouding spot in the middle.
I am using natural settings which is the best picture quality for me, and I am lowering the backlight from 10 to 5. I still see them.

Is it still normal ?

Thanks

Thanks

normal ?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / May 4, 2010 7:20 PM PDT
In reply to: normal ?

lmanarion,

I can't determine with that criteria.

If you think there's a problem, and the unit is still under warranty, you can address it with a technician if you want a further opinion. He (or she) would be better able to assess the situation simply for the fact that they can see it with human eyes, rather than a digital representation. It's probably worth the time if you have the concern.

--HDTech

--HDTech

bleed on 55 7000
by Tiretz / May 25, 2010 5:51 PM PDT
In reply to: normal ?

I am having the bleed problem as well. I noticed it when there the centre of the screen was lighter than the edges. It looked like someone was shining a torch onto the corners and down the sides.

Its hard not to be dissapointed when you spend that much money. The sales reps dont seem to point that problem out either!

Clouding bleading
by fussysod / May 25, 2010 9:42 PM PDT
In reply to: bleed on 55 7000

I tried two of these sets, both returned with the clouding issue, i decided to forget LED and went back to a plasma, the B850 series is just as thin & has the same features

bleed on 55 c6900
by flaviosyd / December 17, 2010 10:00 PM PST
In reply to: Clouding bleading

very annoying bleeding on my 55 c6900 , the left side of the tv has 2 bright spots, I'm going to change it for a panasonic plasma.

