LED7000 is this backlight bleeding(clouding) normal ?

lmanarion,
Some screen uniformity is considered normal for any LCD panel, and just based on the picture, doesn't seem to be out of the ordinary. It's usually more pronounced in darker environments.
In most cases, they go away when a picture is displayed, and with most inputs, when a signal comes through. My guess this is on an input where there's no signal, so once it has a signal, much of that should disappear.
--HDTech
