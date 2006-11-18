Computer Help forum

LCD vs CRT, worth to buy?

by ubeyou / November 18, 2006 8:40 PM PST

hello, can someone tell me is that LCD monitor used less power than CRT monitor? Because I am planning to buy a samsung 19' 8ms wide screen monitor about 200 dollar... please give some suggestion that is it worth to buy?

Regards,
Jason Tan.

Yes they use considerably less power.
by Ray Harinec / November 18, 2006 10:41 PM PST

Be certain that you understand all aspects of a wide screen vs a standard screen for use with a computer. The wide screen has much fewer square inches of screen and it is possible that your video card will not support its resolution and thus a lot of the computer display may be below the bottom of the screen.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's not true
by jackson dougless / November 18, 2006 10:58 PM PST

Widescreen monitors just distribute the square inches in a different way, there's not any less than a non-widescreen monitor. And even if your video card doesn't support widescreen resolutions, which I doubt you'd find a single example of still in use, the monitor could perform the necessary scaling of the image to make it fit. It won't be as good if it's having to stretch a non-widescreen resolution, but it will get you by.

You are correct on the power consumption however. One of the most power hungry LCDs I know of, is the Dell 2001FP (20.1"), and it only uses a maximum of 90W. That's with the sound bar attachment, and maxing out the built-in USB hub. For some perspective, that's about the power draw of your average 17" CRT.

The other nice thing about LCDs is the space savings. You don't need all that extra housing for the guns, so the entire thing is only about an inch thick. Most of them are designed to be wall mountable. Less power draw means less heat being pumped out as well. Maybe not so nice for people in arctic regions, but for those in more humid climates, it can be a real boon.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
