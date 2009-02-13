LCD tv interferring with direct tv remote

Samsung Model LNT4061FX/XAA seems to interfere with Direct TV remote working direct tv receiver. Reset everything and works for a few hours then Direct tv remote works volume,mute,on, off but not DTV receiver!!!
Is there an IR interferrence from the TV and if so is there a fix?
Thanks
Bruce
