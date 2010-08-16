usethisname,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue.
I'd recommend having the unit serviced again, and let the customer service agent know that this happened before. Unfortunately, I can't facilitate service requests on the board, but you can reach a customer representative at 800-SAMSUNG or filling out the online form here:
http://www.samsung.com/us/support/online/supportOnlineServiceRequest.do
--HDTech
26 in LCD TV goes into a mode where there are color gradients on the screen (and one screen of a checkerboard graphic). The sound works fine. Tried other inputs with the same result. I had sent it in for repair; it came back working for a while, and now it does the same thing again. It will work intermittently, but eventually it will go to this mode permanently, like it did last time. I have a low-quality video of it on youtube here:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orJyxAvJe7g
As you can see, the problem clears toward the end of the video.