Video Games & Consoles forum

General discussion

LCD Motion blur or bad cable signal

by mmaness0 / November 13, 2007 11:34 PM PST

I have comcast digital cable. I just bought a 46" Samsung LNT4661f LCD. Sometimes you can make out a bunch of little squares in the picture. It is only obvious with certain broadcasts and gets worse when there is fast motion in the picture on these broadcasts. Is this is a problem with the TV or with the cable signal?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: LCD Motion blur or bad cable signal
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: LCD Motion blur or bad cable signal
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Probably the TV
by On Safari / November 14, 2007 1:52 AM PST

LCDs are prone to having "ghosting" problems, where there's kind of a blurring on fast moving things on the screen. However, I would expect any recently purchased LCD TV to have an adequate response rate to minimize or eliminate ghosting. Check the technical specs on the TV, and if the response rate is more than 16ms, you're likely to have ghosting problems. If it's equal to, or less than, 16ms, you shouldn't be seeing any ghosting. If you are, you may have a defective TV, and should take it back for a replacement.

It's also possible it could be the cable signal, though far less likely. The method by which Comcast is encoding the video signal to be sent out over the cable lines MAY be contributing to the problem. If you have any action DVDs or anything with a lot of rapid motion, see if you get the same effect on the TV. Go out and rent some action movie if you don't have any of your own. If you still get the ghosting problem, it's definitely the TV. If the ghosting goes away, then it's probably something to do with how Comcast is encoding the signal and there's nothing you're going to do about that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ghosting
by tomjennings83 / November 14, 2007 6:12 AM PST
In reply to: Probably the TV

Yeah ghosting is annoying as hell i get that on my Soyo LCD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Video Games & Consoles forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.