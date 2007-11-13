LCD Motion blur or bad cable signal

LCDs are prone to having "ghosting" problems, where there's kind of a blurring on fast moving things on the screen. However, I would expect any recently purchased LCD TV to have an adequate response rate to minimize or eliminate ghosting. Check the technical specs on the TV, and if the response rate is more than 16ms, you're likely to have ghosting problems. If it's equal to, or less than, 16ms, you shouldn't be seeing any ghosting. If you are, you may have a defective TV, and should take it back for a replacement.



It's also possible it could be the cable signal, though far less likely. The method by which Comcast is encoding the video signal to be sent out over the cable lines MAY be contributing to the problem. If you have any action DVDs or anything with a lot of rapid motion, see if you get the same effect on the TV. Go out and rent some action movie if you don't have any of your own. If you still get the ghosting problem, it's definitely the TV. If the ghosting goes away, then it's probably something to do with how Comcast is encoding the signal and there's nothing you're going to do about that.