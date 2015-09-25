LCD LG TV 52LG60-UA

I have a LCD LG TV Model number 52LG60-UA and I am in need of a specific circuit board off of it and was curious if anyone here had one for sale or could help me locate one.
I'm looking for the LCD controller board (video board) that sits below the t con board and above the main board.
I cannot locate one online anywhere and am in need of one ASAP.
I have spare boards just not the one I need of course.
