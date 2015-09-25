LG forum

Question

LCD LG TV 52LG60-UA

by Mitchell Dodge / September 25, 2015 11:14 AM PDT

I have a LCD LG TV Model number 52LG60-UA and I am in need of a specific circuit board off of it and was curious if anyone here had one for sale or could help me locate one.

I'm looking for the LCD controller board (video board) that sits below the t con board and above the main board.

I cannot locate one online anywhere and am in need of one ASAP.

I have spare boards just not the one I need of course.

Clarification Request
(NT) Any part number like "EBR42598101"?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 25, 2015 11:30 AM PDT
In reply to: LCD LG TV 52LG60-UA
My 52LG60-UA Board Number
by Mitchell Dodge / September 26, 2015 8:24 AM PDT

Hey there, yes I have a board number

Its : EAX47224002(0)

Then I also have this number on the board which i noticed is different board to board

Number: EBR030-0526

Its called a LCD controller, Video Board, Controller Board, all kinds of names.

TO clarify its not the t con or the inverter boards or main or power supply boards.

That's one rare board.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 26, 2015 8:36 AM PDT

My bet is eventually you'll have to get ti from LG parts.
Or find another complete tv to scavenge it from. THIS IS A GOOD WAY IN MY OPINION.
Why? I find that many are just cracked screens that folk sell as-is on Ebay.

I've talked to LG already
by Mitchell Dodge / September 26, 2015 9:32 AM PDT
In reply to: That's one rare board.

They suggested 3 people in the states as part distributors 1 which I had already seen before and the other 2 didn't have my part posted to their site(s). Ill have to email them individually and see about's locating this board.

I have yet to find one being sold as a complete in over a year, if you happen to locate one salvageable id love to know about it.

For now my search continues, that and I'm going to bake the board in the oven to try and reflow the board.

I did it before but it didn't get hot enough, my picture and stuff still comes up perfect just i have green lines front of the image on my tv screen. Had a professional go over it and said the same thing I did and that the control board is toast.

If anyone needs boards I have 4 spare mint inverter boards and 1 mint spare T con for this model of TV.

Thanks for trying!

The board I'm looking for in link
by Mitchell Dodge / September 26, 2015 8:28 AM PDT
Answer
This looks like a TV from 2008
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 26, 2015 9:53 AM PDT
In reply to: LCD LG TV 52LG60-UA

That explains why parts are so hard to come by. Folk are exploding over how short these new TVs last and the makers have pulled back on repairs to about 5 or less years. Got a TV over 5 years old? It's likely they can't fix it.

