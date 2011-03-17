LCD laptop brightness - CCFL vs. LED

Laptops forum

by SAbboushi / March 17, 2011 8:28 AM PDT

I have a dv9500t laptop with Ultra BrightView display (has 2 CCFL). It really POPS in the sunlight when I crank up the brightness (and it gives me a massive headache indoors if I forget to crank it back down).

Sadly, that is PAST tense... the machine died under extended warranty and HP is replacing it with a newer model.

However, the newer model they suggested only has a BrightView display (not Ultra BrightView). The case manager is telling me that LEDs are "brighter" and so this should be just fine; he also emphasized the more vibrant colors from the LED display as if that has something to do with brightness(?).

The dv9500t BrightView had a brightness of 200 nits or 200cd/m2; I assume that with 2 CCFLs in the Ultra BrightView, that means the Ultra BrightView would be about 400cd/m2 (is that the way this works?)

The dv7 BrightView display has a brightness of 200cd/m2.

My question: is my ability to see in sunlight (i.e. high ambient light environments) solely / primarily a function of the brightness of the display (assuming same non-glossy screen)? Will the dv7 LED BrightView at 200cd/m2 be able to come close to the dv9500t Dual CCFL Ultra BrightView display where just ONE of the CCFL puts out 200cd/m2?

The sad news from me is
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 17, 2011 10:05 AM PDT

I've NEVER found "specs" to tell me if the display is going to be fine. Unless I'm in some Panasonic Toughbook SUNLIGHT READABLE display, I always have to try it out.
Bob

Thanks - any other thoughts?
by SAbboushi / March 18, 2011 2:08 AM PDT

Thanks Bob-

Anyone else?

