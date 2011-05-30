Some questions:
1. Do you have a cable box and, if so, how is it connected to the display - direct or through a receiver? If it is directly connected via HDMI, did you try a different HDMI input? If directly connected via component video, does the display have a second set of comnponent inputs to test for the problem If using a receiver between the cable box (if you have one) and the display, are there different inputs to try the signal through to replicate the problem?
2. If you do have a box, did you replace it to see if the problem persisted?
3. How do you get Netflix -- through the TV, a blu ray player? If a blu ray player and there's no problem and depending upon how everything is connected, switch the blu ray player and cable box connections to see what happens.
About two years ago, I began experiencing blotchiness in the dark areas and a blotchy shadowlike effect when a scene changed. This occurred only on two local channels in HD. I confirmed that other TWC subscribers had the same issue, including a service tech that was sent out on my call. No one has been able to answer the problem. It is now frequent and on every channel and streaming Netflix-DVD's do not do this. I have researched forums all over and answers are all over the place and not very helpful. Compression issues make the most sense. I use an HD cable box, and a Samsung Bluray. I do Netflix both thru the player and also a ROKU. Can anyone offer some help?