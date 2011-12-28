Not all apps work. This will be confusing to the casual user. Give yourself time to learn more about how the Android tablets are all over the map with apps that work here but not there and on this tablet but not that one.
Nothing seems wrong here. It's a very fragmented system and consumers are better off on the iPad if they can't deal with this.
Bob
my daughters got 7" pandigital novel tablet for christmas. they say they have dowloaded some games but are unable to open them. i have looked on the internet. some mention a apk file, but i can't find the right one. can you help me. thanks, alan.