Latitude E5530 Audio Not Working at All

XP did that if you got the install order wrong. Example at http://forums.cnet.com/7726-7587_102-2699006.html?tag=posts;msg5451420
Hey all,
I'm hoping you guys can help me out with this. I am working on a Dell Latitude E5330 and the sound doesn't work. In the bottom right hand saide, when hovering over the Icon, it says "No Audio Output Device is Installed". I've already removed and readded the drivers using Dells driver downloads. I ran a diagnostic test and now know that the speakers are connected. But not matter what I try, I cannot seem to get the audio to work. I've plugged in headphones, still nothing. Did the "Troubleshoot sound" - no success. Tried updating the driver, it says they are up to date. Anyone else have any issues like this?
Please help.
Thanks,
Dan