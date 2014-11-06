Dell forum

Question

Latitude E5530 Audio Not Working at All

by spyder91290 / November 6, 2014 6:51 AM PST

Hey all,

I'm hoping you guys can help me out with this. I am working on a Dell Latitude E5330 and the sound doesn't work. In the bottom right hand saide, when hovering over the Icon, it says "No Audio Output Device is Installed". I've already removed and readded the drivers using Dells driver downloads. I ran a diagnostic test and now know that the speakers are connected. But not matter what I try, I cannot seem to get the audio to work. I've plugged in headphones, still nothing. Did the "Troubleshoot sound" - no success. Tried updating the driver, it says they are up to date. Anyone else have any issues like this?

Please help.

Thanks,

Dan

Clarification Request
Can't find which OS?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 6, 2014 7:03 AM PST
All Answers

Most common are missing drivers
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 6, 2014 6:56 AM PST

But you didn't tell you reinstalled the OS so let's go with hardware testing. Boot up a few Linux CDs (these are called LIVE CDs) and see if the sound works there.

I take it you have the BIOS set to default as well.
Bob

