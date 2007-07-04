Click on view
click on page source.
It may or may NOT be there.
Rick
Is there a way I can find out when a particular webpage was last modified, changed, or edited?
CNET's Web hosting, design, & coding forum is the place to talk about anything from design principles, layouts, usability and accessibility to content management systems and frameworks. Exchange experiences with Web hosting providers and share tips for choosing between a shared, dedicated, or virtual private server. It's also an place for newcomers and experienced developers to share ideas, discuss programming logic, debug code, or talk about best practices for keeping scripts efficient and secure.
Is there a way I can find out when a particular webpage was last modified, changed, or edited?
Sometimes yes and sometimes no. Some websites put it at the bottom of the page, which I assume you looked there. It could also be added by whatever application they use to design the website in the header (viewing the source). Also, depending on your time frame... if you go here http://www.archive.org/index.php and type in the website, you can see periodic screenshots of the website with date... for some websites it makes a screenshot every month or so, so just compare the screenshot to the website now... and look when it was last modified.
Hope this helps.
~Sovereign
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.