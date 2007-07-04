Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

General discussion

Last Modified

by bswayam / July 4, 2007 8:43 PM PDT

Is there a way I can find out when a particular webpage was last modified, changed, or edited?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Last Modified
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Last Modified
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
It depends on how it was made
by PudgyOne / July 5, 2007 1:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Last Modified

Click on view

click on page source.

It may or may NOT be there.


Rick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Last Modified with FrontPage
by dynaweb / July 5, 2007 8:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Last Modified

If you use MS Frontpage (FPSE) you can do "Insert -> Date & Time -> Last Modified"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sometimes
by Sovereign Forum moderator / July 6, 2007 7:31 AM PDT

Sometimes yes and sometimes no. Some websites put it at the bottom of the page, which I assume you looked there. It could also be added by whatever application they use to design the website in the header (viewing the source). Also, depending on your time frame... if you go here http://www.archive.org/index.php and type in the website, you can see periodic screenshots of the website with date... for some websites it makes a screenshot every month or so, so just compare the screenshot to the website now... and look when it was last modified.

Hope this helps.

~Sovereign

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you
by bswayam / July 9, 2007 1:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Sometimes

Hi,

thanks, that was helpful, I have another question. Is there an easy way for me to find out how many pages a website has?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You could...
by Sovereign Forum moderator / July 9, 2007 10:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank you

... use one of the website downloaders that are here on CNET (downloads.com). It will download an entire website and you can then go count them Happy or look at the download stats which will tell you how many pages it saved to your computer.

~Sovereign

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.