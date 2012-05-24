Laptops cant see desktop pc

and I'm not God,



I think it may be a good idea to start over.



Your BT Home Hub should have a manual for setting up home networks, but these are the things to remember;



1] To setup the home network initially, each computer should be using the same Admin capable Windows account;



for example, if one computer has a Windows account for the name of FredDineage and a password of howtwo then make sure all other computers also has a Windows account with the name of FredDineage and password howtwo and log into those computers with those accounts. (The names and passwords are your choice of course).



It may be that, once the network is up and running, you won't need those Windows accounts again. You can test that by logging in to the computers with other accounts and checking to see if the home network works. If so, any User accounts you no longer want to keep can be deleted.



2] Each computer must have the same Workgroup name. You can find this in XP by right clicking the My Computer icon on the Desktop display or in the Start button and selecting "Properties". For Vista and Win 7, My Computer is just called "Computer". You can change the name there. Be sure to use the exact same name on each.



3] With all three computers loaded up, run the Networking Wizard in Windows 7; Control Panel > Networking and Sharing Center, and click the "Choose homegroup and sharing options" and follow through the steps.



Watch the other two computers for any messages, in particular any firewall messages seeking approval to allow a "new network" or similar wording.



4] When that is done, do the same on the other two computers.



See if that helps.



Mark