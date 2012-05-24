Laptops cant see desktop pc

I assume that is Windows 7?
The first question is, what has changed since this last worked? Any system crashes, any new software installed or old software uninstalled?
Any other problems like viruses or malware? Have you made any changes to firewall settings on either computer?
You say the laptop, (win 7), can still access the internet using the hub. Is this wireless?
Can the Desktop still see the laptop an share files from the laptop?
Mark
Hi
I'm a bit clueless about the deeper workings of computers but up until 5 days ago I could access files on my desktop from my laptop - now I cant.
The desktop is running xp and is connected with a wire to the BT home hub. The laptop - with teh new v of windows can get on t'internet - using the hub but it cant access teh desktop. I've tried making files shared on the desktop, to no avail and I dont really have a clue what all the techie terms in the connection dialogue box mean. Id be grateful for some help!
Tx