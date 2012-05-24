Computer Newbies forum

Laptops cant see desktop pc

by cathietinn / May 24, 2012 7:32 PM PDT

Hi
I'm a bit clueless about the deeper workings of computers but up until 5 days ago I could access files on my desktop from my laptop - now I cant.
The desktop is running xp and is connected with a wire to the BT home hub. The laptop - with teh new v of windows can get on t'internet - using the hub but it cant access teh desktop. I've tried making files shared on the desktop, to no avail and I dont really have a clue what all the techie terms in the connection dialogue box mean. Id be grateful for some help!
Tx

Clarification Request
The new version of Windows.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 24, 2012 7:38 PM PDT

I assume that is Windows 7?

The first question is, what has changed since this last worked? Any system crashes, any new software installed or old software uninstalled?

Any other problems like viruses or malware? Have you made any changes to firewall settings on either computer?

You say the laptop, (win 7), can still access the internet using the hub. Is this wireless?

Can the Desktop still see the laptop an share files from the laptop?

Mark

Laptops cant see desktop pc
by cathietinn / May 25, 2012 1:39 AM PDT

Hi
Yes it is windows 7 on the lappy. I may well have had a system crash - it's not the stablest of machines but I really cant remember - I haven't intentionally installed anything or uninstalled anything either as far as I can remember .

My other laptop which I havent touched for weeks cant see the desktop either - and it used to be able to.

TBH I may well hve changed something the communication settings on the desktop but I cant remeber what I did (god I'm so sorry) and I dont know what the settings should actually be....Do I have to set the ip address or port up as exceptions to the firewall cos I cant see anything that says new lappy or its equivalent port or ip address...
Thanks
Clueless

No need to be sorry,
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 25, 2012 5:05 AM PDT

and I'm not God, Devil

I think it may be a good idea to start over.

Your BT Home Hub should have a manual for setting up home networks, but these are the things to remember;

1] To setup the home network initially, each computer should be using the same Admin capable Windows account;

for example, if one computer has a Windows account for the name of FredDineage and a password of howtwo then make sure all other computers also has a Windows account with the name of FredDineage and password howtwo and log into those computers with those accounts. (The names and passwords are your choice of course).

It may be that, once the network is up and running, you won't need those Windows accounts again. You can test that by logging in to the computers with other accounts and checking to see if the home network works. If so, any User accounts you no longer want to keep can be deleted.

2] Each computer must have the same Workgroup name. You can find this in XP by right clicking the My Computer icon on the Desktop display or in the Start button and selecting "Properties". For Vista and Win 7, My Computer is just called "Computer". You can change the name there. Be sure to use the exact same name on each.

3] With all three computers loaded up, run the Networking Wizard in Windows 7; Control Panel > Networking and Sharing Center, and click the "Choose homegroup and sharing options" and follow through the steps.

Watch the other two computers for any messages, in particular any firewall messages seeking approval to allow a "new network" or similar wording.

4] When that is done, do the same on the other two computers.

See if that helps.

Mark

