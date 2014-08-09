Laptop wont boot?

That there is a hard failure. Try the usual removal of the HDD and ODD and leave one stick of RAM to downsize the machine. If the battery is the original that's a bad thing. Leave that out too but if so, old batteries can fail and cause the mainboard and power unit to fail.
Good luck.
Bob
Hi I'm trying to fix an Acer Travelmate 5520. The problem is that it wont boot, wont POST. When I press the power button with the ac adapter connected the power light flashes once and nothing else happens, press the power button again and the power light wont flash. The battery light is constant green with ac adapter connected. If I try without the adapter connected the power light will flash every time I press the power button, sometimes the fan will kick in and HDD light will come on not every time though. I don't have another adapter or battery to suit the laptop unfortunately. Laptop was bought in 98 as far as I know and is running vista but I doubt the OS has anything to do with it. Any suggestions as to what to try with this would be much appreciated! Thanks