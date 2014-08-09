Laptop wont boot?

I've tried with HDD & ODD out one at a time and both together. I've tried each stick separately in each slot. AC adapter is giving just over 20v with no load so I don't think it's that. I've tried with battery out, battery on it's own and adapter on it's own. I've completely stripped and rebuilt it, so all connections are good & no obvious damage to anything. Since I've rebuilt it,if I repeatedly press the power button with battery in and no AC adapter connected the HDD light will come on and fan will spin but then just dies again. If the AC adapter is connected though the power light will still just flash once and that's all that happens. I was thinking maybe the battery wasn't taking a charge but it wont boot with the battery out and AC adapter connected and will actually get a little bit further with just the battery. Running out of ideas at this stage