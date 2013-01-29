Laptop will not shut down

It could be the old USB issue (tip? Unplug usb things.) Or a bug. If the machine worked before there is little to do but reload the OS given the detail so far.
Bob
I have a HP Pavillion g6 Laptop that is running windows 7...
Every so often, 2 or 3 times a week when I shut down (I shut down every time unless a short move). The PC does not shut down...when I open the laptop back up it still says shutting down...even overnight.
I manually shut down every program before choosing shut down.
When it does this I have to do a hard reset to bring the PC back up...
Help please