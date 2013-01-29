Laptops forum

Question

Laptop will not shut down

by bluefloyd77 / January 29, 2013 10:09 AM PST

I have a HP Pavillion g6 Laptop that is running windows 7...

Every so often, 2 or 3 times a week when I shut down (I shut down every time unless a short move). The PC does not shut down...when I open the laptop back up it still says shutting down...even overnight.

I manually shut down every program before choosing shut down.

When it does this I have to do a hard reset to bring the PC back up...

Help please

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Given only that much detail.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2013 11:12 AM PST

It could be the old USB issue (tip? Unplug usb things.) Or a bug. If the machine worked before there is little to do but reload the OS given the detail so far.
Bob

Thanks
by bluefloyd77 / January 29, 2013 11:22 AM PST

I'll give that a shot...thanks for the help...

Anyone else feel free to respond too...my troubleshooting things haven't worked yet...

Hang on shutdown is a well worn subject.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2013 11:30 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks

It can be a BIOS, Driver issue. I have a bone to pick with HP over their choice of the "Insyde" BIOS which started me trying to figure out why my HP laptop would not boot if a smart phone was plugged in. No maker what BIOS settings it would not boot. Later it would lock up if USB drives were plugged in. Finally after 3 months I had it nailed to a BIOS issue. After 8 hours on the phone they took it back to their shop.

That was the last time I saw that laptop work. On return it would lock up in 5 to 15 minutes and calls to HP were met with "We've done all we can." At 9 months I moved on. HP has no means to correct such bugs so my advice has changed to return such before you are saddled with a bad product.
Bob

