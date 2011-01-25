Laptop to TV HDMI problem, AUDIO distords badly

JFeco420,
You didn't list the model you owned, but maybe I can help.
Connect it again. When it starts distorting, use your remote and press the following:
Menu > Input > Edit Name > ***
*** You'll see a list of options. Scroll through the options and see if the audio clears up as you scroll them. If one stops the distortion (such as "PC"), then press [Enter] and the problem should be solved. This will work with most 2009 and 2010 models.
Keep me posted.
--HDTech
Im having a very frustrating issue with my samsung LCD TV, the thing is that when i connect my laptop to it via HDMI cable for watching movies for example, in a matter of minutes the sounds crackles and gets distorted i have to immediately turn volume off and it normalizes but then happens again.
I have gone on live chat with several different Agents on samsung support, have done many things, like using another PC, another HDMI cable, my problem doesnt happens with my PS3, only laptop, they said a firm upgrade would help me but my TV (LN40C520F1R) doesnt recognizes the update, im very desperate i beg for help.
Thanks in advance.