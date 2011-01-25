Samsung forum

General discussion

Laptop to TV HDMI problem, AUDIO distords badly

by JFeco420 / January 25, 2011 7:45 AM PST

Im having a very frustrating issue with my samsung LCD TV, the thing is that when i connect my laptop to it via HDMI cable for watching movies for example, in a matter of minutes the sounds crackles and gets distorted i have to immediately turn volume off and it normalizes but then happens again.

I have gone on live chat with several different Agents on samsung support, have done many things, like using another PC, another HDMI cable, my problem doesnt happens with my PS3, only laptop, they said a firm upgrade would help me but my TV (LN40C520F1R) doesnt recognizes the update, im very desperate i beg for help.

Thanks in advance.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Laptop to TV HDMI problem, AUDIO distords badly
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Laptop to TV HDMI problem, AUDIO distords badly
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Laptop to TV HDMI problem, AUDIO distords badly
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 25, 2011 10:12 AM PST

JFeco420,

You didn't list the model you owned, but maybe I can help.

Connect it again. When it starts distorting, use your remote and press the following:

Menu > Input > Edit Name > ***

*** You'll see a list of options. Scroll through the options and see if the audio clears up as you scroll them. If one stops the distortion (such as "PC"), then press [Enter] and the problem should be solved. This will work with most 2009 and 2010 models.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thanks for the reply
by JFeco420 / January 25, 2011 11:25 AM PST

I did posted my TV model but wrong, anyways it is LN40C530F1R. I'm gonna try what you suggested thanks you again, ill keep you informed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Problem persist
by JFeco420 / January 31, 2011 7:57 AM PST

Ok, none of what i've tried and you suggested helped me to solve this issue, do you have any other idea?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Problem persist
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 31, 2011 11:04 AM PST
In reply to: Problem persist

JFeco420,

Outside of upgrading your driver or software, having a technician check your television is all I'd be able to suggest.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.