Laptop to older tv

Check the user manual. Can you provide a link to the manual on Internet? Then maybe somebody could have a look.
Kees
Hi,
I'm attempting to watch videos/Hulu on my older Sony tv through my laptop and have connected the two using a cord that is s-video/audio on one end and RCA on the other.
My laptop is a Compaq Presario A900 and when I turn it on (while connected) the TV makes little clicking noises as if it's trying... but no luck. The input screen remains blank. I've hit fn + f4 only to get an icon of a computer with an arrow pointing to another computer. I've also attempted to use the Intel TV Wizard on my computer to no avail. It merely says that there is only one display connected and the TV can't be detected.
Would forcing the TV out work, and how would I go about that? Or are there other avenues that I haven't tried?
Thanks!