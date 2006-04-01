brand of cellphone.
Currently, almost any cell phone can access the internet... (provided that you already have subscribtion to an ISP)
But, if what you want is a dial-up connection using your laptop, you need to find a cell phone that has a modem capability.
This way, you connect the laptop and cell phone using infra red, and dial.. (you must have a dial-up subscribtion to an ISP)
If you don't have any subscribtion to an ISP (in the area, city, country where you need the connection), then obviously you can not dial for internet.
Is there anyway to connect my laptop to my cell phone to get service while traveling? If so, what phone would be best for it. I am on the road alot and will want to check my email, especially when I am away from a wi fi spot.