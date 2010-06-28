Read Grif's advice at http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6121_102-0.html?threadID=378815&tag=forums06;forum-threads
However I can think of old odd keyboard issues like a stuck shift or control key and the PASTE from clipboard can cause that. No virus but a sticky keyboard key could do this. Fix? New keyboard. Cheap compared to a new laptop.
Bob
I have a Dell Inspiron 2200, Windows XP Home OS. In the middle of an email I'm typing (Yahoo email), the computer all of a sudden starts retyping over and over the last few words I've just typed. When I try to stop it by clicking the mouse or hitting a key, it beeps very loudly a couple times. Then none of my keys work. I can't delete, backspace or cut & paste. I'm also unable to bring up my task manager. Rebooting is the only thing that seems to fix the problem. This has happened twice, about a week apart. I'm wondering if it's a virus of some kind or what might cause this. Thanks