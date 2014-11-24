I'd get the million mile work done. Canned air cleaning then replace the heatsink compound on all heatsinks. While we are doing the work we keep the canned air handy and clean as we go in and out of the laptop. The end result should be a tidy spotless interior.
Also, if the battery is too far gone (anything under half hour?) we remove that since it can load down the circuits and cause issues or outright failures.
Bob
I have a HP Pavilion V8000 widescreen running Win XP and when I plug in to charge the battery, the laptop shuts down after a few minutes. I checked the power management in the control panel and the battery does not appear to be charging. If take out the battery and plug in the power source, the computer works just fine.