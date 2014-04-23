As presented and without any more detail such as "15 minutes to shut down" all I can offer is why shut down? I use hibernate since that's faster for me.
No make, model, OS, etc.
Also, no age, if the usual maintenance (canned air, etc.) is done on a regular schedule.
Bob
Hi.
A friend of mine is having a problem with shutting down his laptop. I helped him post the thread. Hope you could help.
Recently, sometimes the laptop shuts down slowly. It takes about 30 minutes.
He used CCleaner to clean the computer and Defraggler to defrag entire hard drive but they didn't solve problem.
Finally, he decided to reinstalled. Unfortunately, the problem remains the same!
Could you suggest some solutions?
Thank you.