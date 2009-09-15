The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Laptop/Notebook RAM Upgrades

by technomensch / September 15, 2009 11:25 AM PDT

For years, I've always relied solely on manufacturer posted information and sites like Crucial to tell me exactly what type of memory to get and the maximum that my motherboard can support.

But, how can I tell if they are accurate?

I've got an Acer Aspire 4530, with the specs available here:

http://support.acer.com/acerpanam/notebook/0000/Acer/Aspire4530/Aspire4530sp2.shtml

http://www.crucial.com/store/listparts.aspx?model=Aspire%204530&pl=Acer&cat=RAM

Now, according to these sites, the maximum my notebook can support is 4GB of RAM. Should I be relying on those numbers/metrics, or would it be feasible to upgrade to 8GB instead.

I'm running Windows 7 64-bit RTM and by the time it boots up, I'm noticing that I've only got about 25% of RAM left.

Using the new, and extremely awesome Win 7 Resource Manager, it looks like most of it is being eaten by the Free Comodo Internet Security Suite.

I know the "safe" route would be to stick with 4GB, and yes, I know that Crucial and/or NewEgg have 30 day return policies, but I'm curious if trying to throw in 8GB would damage the machine or if it's just not worth the attempt.

Thanks.

Marc K.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Laptop/Notebook RAM Upgrades
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Laptop/Notebook RAM Upgrades
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to The CNET Lounge forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.