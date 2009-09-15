Laptop/Notebook RAM Upgrades

For years, I've always relied solely on manufacturer posted information and sites like Crucial to tell me exactly what type of memory to get and the maximum that my motherboard can support.



But, how can I tell if they are accurate?



I've got an Acer Aspire 4530, with the specs available here:



http://support.acer.com/acerpanam/notebook/0000/Acer/Aspire4530/Aspire4530sp2.shtml



http://www.crucial.com/store/listparts.aspx?model=Aspire%204530&pl=Acer&cat=RAM



Now, according to these sites, the maximum my notebook can support is 4GB of RAM. Should I be relying on those numbers/metrics, or would it be feasible to upgrade to 8GB instead.



I'm running Windows 7 64-bit RTM and by the time it boots up, I'm noticing that I've only got about 25% of RAM left.



Using the new, and extremely awesome Win 7 Resource Manager, it looks like most of it is being eaten by the Free Comodo Internet Security Suite.



I know the "safe" route would be to stick with 4GB, and yes, I know that Crucial and/or NewEgg have 30 day return policies, but I'm curious if trying to throw in 8GB would damage the machine or if it's just not worth the attempt.



Thanks.



Marc K.