Laptop not picking up wireless connection.

The T20 didn't ship with a wireless card. Where is this card located?



What kind of modem. The T20 shipped with a dial-up modem, Ethernet NIC was an option.



What is the OS?



From the IBM site:



Overview

The IBM ThinkPad T20 succeeds the popular IBM ThinkPad 600 line. The new IBM ThinkPad T20 notebook offers features and options that are common with the ThinkPad A20p and A20m. Features include the (Ultraport), Ultrabay 2000, and ThinkLight on selected models. Options such as memory, port replication, and docking are available.



The ThinkPad T20 has a sleek form of about 33.1 mm (1.3 inches) thin and optimal travel configurations weighing 2.1 kg (4.6 lbs). Its dimensions are 304 mm (12.0 inches) x 250 mm (9.8 inches). The new titanium composite cover provides strength and durability.



All IBM ThinkPad T20 models will come with an UltraPort connector found on the edge of the top panel. This new innovative port supports an optional digital camera, and supports power-management functions required by Bluetooth. The port's location ensures optimal performance for both applications.



Latest Technology



* Intel Mobile Pentium III processors at 650 MHz, 700 MHz, or 750 MHz, featuring Intel SpeedStep technology for both maximum

and battery optimized performance.

* Accelerated Graphics Port (AGP) 2x

* 256 KB onboard cache

* 100 MHz front-side system bus

* 6.0 GB, 12.0 GB, or 20.0 GB Hard disk drive (HDD) depending on model

* 128 MB SDRAM is standard, expandable to 512 MB

* Integrated Mini-PCI 56K V.90 modem with an optional combination Mini-PCI card is available, including a 56K V.90 modem and 10/100 Ethernet

* S-Video out port (TV out) on all models

* 12x-10x CD-ROM or a 6x-2.3x DVD depending on model

* Built-in RJ11 and RJ45 connectors for telephony and LAN connection.

* Bright 337.8-mm (13.3-in) TFT display with 1024 x 768 resolution on the CD-ROM model

* Bright 358.1-mm (14.1-in) TFT display with 1024 x 768 resolution on the DVD drive model