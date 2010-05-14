Laptop not picking up wireless connection.

Computer Help forum

by leisha88 / May 14, 2010 12:10 PM PDT

I just bought an old IBM Thinkpad T20, and it came with an "Orinoco" wireless network card...It was apparently working fine a few days ago, but the computer does not pick up any wireless connections whatsoever.
Also, when I try to plug the modem directly into the computer to access the net that way, it doesn't even detect the modem.
If someone can give me some insight into this aggravating situation it would be MUCH appreciated.
Thanks.

Questions . . .
by Coryphaeus / May 14, 2010 12:48 PM PDT

The T20 didn't ship with a wireless card. Where is this card located?

What kind of modem. The T20 shipped with a dial-up modem, Ethernet NIC was an option.

What is the OS?

From the IBM site:

Overview
The IBM ThinkPad T20 succeeds the popular IBM ThinkPad 600 line. The new IBM ThinkPad T20 notebook offers features and options that are common with the ThinkPad A20p and A20m. Features include the (Ultraport), Ultrabay 2000, and ThinkLight on selected models. Options such as memory, port replication, and docking are available.

The ThinkPad T20 has a sleek form of about 33.1 mm (1.3 inches) thin and optimal travel configurations weighing 2.1 kg (4.6 lbs). Its dimensions are 304 mm (12.0 inches) x 250 mm (9.8 inches). The new titanium composite cover provides strength and durability.

All IBM ThinkPad T20 models will come with an UltraPort connector found on the edge of the top panel. This new innovative port supports an optional digital camera, and supports power-management functions required by Bluetooth. The port's location ensures optimal performance for both applications.

Latest Technology

* Intel Mobile Pentium III processors at 650 MHz, 700 MHz, or 750 MHz, featuring Intel SpeedStep technology for both maximum
and battery optimized performance.
* Accelerated Graphics Port (AGP) 2x
* 256 KB onboard cache
* 100 MHz front-side system bus
* 6.0 GB, 12.0 GB, or 20.0 GB Hard disk drive (HDD) depending on model
* 128 MB SDRAM is standard, expandable to 512 MB
* Integrated Mini-PCI 56K V.90 modem with an optional combination Mini-PCI card is available, including a 56K V.90 modem and 10/100 Ethernet
* S-Video out port (TV out) on all models
* 12x-10x CD-ROM or a 6x-2.3x DVD depending on model
* Built-in RJ11 and RJ45 connectors for telephony and LAN connection.
* Bright 337.8-mm (13.3-in) TFT display with 1024 x 768 resolution on the CD-ROM model
* Bright 358.1-mm (14.1-in) TFT display with 1024 x 768 resolution on the DVD drive model

Pulling my hair out
by leisha88 / May 14, 2010 1:17 PM PDT
In reply to: Questions . . .

I mean it's an external card...I'm computer illiterate of course. The modem is a D Link ADSL2+ Router (DSL -G604T)...
It works fine, and all the other laptops in the house can detect it. I just don't understand why it can't even detect the modem when it's directly plugged in.
It's currently running XP

Check whether..
by Papa Echo / May 14, 2010 2:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Pulling my hair out

...the wireless connection is set to "on" or "enabled"....also check whether "local area connection" is "on" or "enabled". You can do this at Control Panel>Network Connections. If byou cannot see these two objects, you have other problems. Try running the Network setup wizard... By the way, what icons do you see at the "tray" or "information area", i.e. near the clock at the right end of the task bar ?

OK . . .
by Coryphaeus / May 14, 2010 10:14 PM PDT
In reply to: Pulling my hair out

Devices die. On the desktop, right click My Computer. Click Properties, then the Hardware tab, then Device Manager. Look at the Network Adapters, click the + sign. What is listed?

As far as the external card, is it a PCMCIA? It should plug into a slot on the side of the case. If so it has either died or lost its drivers. It should also show up in the Network Adapters if it's plugged in.

One more thing. Open Control Panel and see if there is an entry for the laptop configuration. If so, open it and make sure these devices are enabled.

...
by leisha88 / May 15, 2010 10:30 AM PDT
In reply to: OK . . .

I can now plug in the modem directly as I just had to repair some driver or something. But the wireless is hopeless. The card shows up in device manager as working. The light on it is green and nothing seems to be at fault. It's just very strange.

