Laptops forum

Question

Laptop no longer charges or receives power

by cdygrubbs / July 15, 2013 3:16 AM PDT

Hello,

I have a Gateway NV5332u laptop with Windows 7 that I have had since December 2009. Its been working great until last wednesday, when I noticed it was running on battery power while plugged in. I tried changing outlets and it made no difference. If I plug in the Ac adapter by itself the green light comes on but as soon as I plug it into the laptop the light goes off and does not send power to the laptop. I ordered an identical ac adapter off of ebay and tried it today and the same thing happens. Green light on ac adapter comes on until plugged into laptop. I'm guessing something much more costly is wrong with it but wanted to ask you guys if you had any idea of how to fix it.

Thank you very much,
Cody

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Laptop no longer charges or receives power
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Laptop no longer charges or receives power
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Sounds like the old laptop jack problem.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 15, 2013 3:19 AM PDT

Google Laptop Jack Repair and you see there's a small industry for that.

Hope it's the usual.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
..
by cdygrubbs / July 15, 2013 3:40 AM PDT

It could be the jack but would that actually cause the ac adapter ("power brick") to shut off?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sure.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 15, 2013 3:42 AM PDT
In reply to: ..

Jack failures can be shorts or opens. Let's say this is not something you want to look into? Then we'll want to change out the motherboard.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ok, well
by cdygrubbs / July 15, 2013 3:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Sure.

I'm guessing the jack repair would be much cheaper than the whole motherboard if that's what is wrong. Look's like I need to take it to a computer shop. Correct me if I'm wrong but if it is the motherboard then would I be better off buying a new laptop completely? It was a $450 best buy special to begin with.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's why there's a small industry for that part.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 15, 2013 3:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok, well

If you look on youtube I find videos of the jack repair but this would not be a good way to learn how to solder as you also need a little basic electrical knowledge plus good solder skills. I don't hand an iron to a new tech to work on good gear in need of repair. We have them practice on dead boards and when they are good enough we move to a real repair.

Today, 450 get's you some very nice laptops. My son go the Asus k55n ds81 for much less and we added another stick of ram and he says his games play very well.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks Bob,
by cdygrubbs / July 15, 2013 4:10 AM PDT

very good info. I actually have done some soldering before. I'm just thinking I might at least take it to a shop for a free diagnosis.

I know there's probably about a million threads on this but, if I do go the new laptop route, what is your opinion on windows 8? I absolutely loved 7 and am worried about the new interface with metro.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My son has that on 8
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 15, 2013 4:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Bob,

And go look at CLASSIC SHELL to ease your way to Windows 8. As an OS it's not that bad. It's a shame Microsoft took such a stance about this button. It seems that a little open source magic can bring it back and yes, I use CLASSIC SHELL too.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.