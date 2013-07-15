Laptop no longer charges or receives power

Google Laptop Jack Repair and you see there's a small industry for that.
Hope it's the usual.
Bob
Hello,
I have a Gateway NV5332u laptop with Windows 7 that I have had since December 2009. Its been working great until last wednesday, when I noticed it was running on battery power while plugged in. I tried changing outlets and it made no difference. If I plug in the Ac adapter by itself the green light comes on but as soon as I plug it into the laptop the light goes off and does not send power to the laptop. I ordered an identical ac adapter off of ebay and tried it today and the same thing happens. Green light on ac adapter comes on until plugged into laptop. I'm guessing something much more costly is wrong with it but wanted to ask you guys if you had any idea of how to fix it.
Thank you very much,
Cody