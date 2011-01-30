laptop into secondary input on monitor???

Peripherals forum

by cn7101 / January 30, 2011 9:18 PM PST

I have a Dell LCD monitor with multiple inputs: VGA, DVI-D, S-Video, Composite and Component. I'm currently using the VGA with my desktop, but would like to also connect my laptop, which has VGA and HDMI outputs. Which combination would be the most simple and inexpensive? I've already tried VGA to DVI-D adapters, but quickly learned that I need a converter, which is too expensive. Looking forward to your suggestions.

Collapse -
What outputs does your desktop have?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 30, 2011 9:23 PM PST

For the laptop VGA to VGA seems simple. If the desktop has DVI you're done.

Kees

Collapse -
VGA only
by cn7101 / January 30, 2011 11:06 PM PST

unfortunately

Collapse -
Re: VGA only
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 30, 2011 11:12 PM PST
In reply to: VGA only

Use a KVM-switch then. That serves to connect 1 monitor (that's the V for video) to 2 computers. Don't use it for K (keyboard). Your choice to use it for M (mouse).

I've never compared the price of a KVM-switch to a VGA-DVD-converter. So I don't know if that isn't too expensive for you also.

Kees

Collapse -
KVM-switch is best?
by cn7101 / January 31, 2011 1:13 AM PST
In reply to: Re: VGA only

Ok, I'm familiar with this, but I have to admit I'm surprised that this would be the simplest answer. I was guessing it would be best to get an adapter for VGA to S-video, or VGA to component, or something similar, and just wanted to make certain that adapters such as these are analog, and efficient for this application.
I'll look into the KVM. Thanks Kees.

