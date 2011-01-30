laptop into secondary input on monitor???

For the laptop VGA to VGA seems simple. If the desktop has DVI you're done.
Kees
I have a Dell LCD monitor with multiple inputs: VGA, DVI-D, S-Video, Composite and Component. I'm currently using the VGA with my desktop, but would like to also connect my laptop, which has VGA and HDMI outputs. Which combination would be the most simple and inexpensive? I've already tried VGA to DVI-D adapters, but quickly learned that I need a converter, which is too expensive. Looking forward to your suggestions.