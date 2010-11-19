laptop internal dvd drive

Since only you know the model
I have a dell inspiron laptop. The dvd drive won't play certain dvd's or cd's. It is usually the cheap movies and home-made cd's. I want to replace the drive, but I can't find an internal drive in any of my local stores. I thought that was strange and then I got to wondering if this something that I can replace myself without too much problem? Would it be similar to replacing a drive on a desktop, or is everything integrated and soldered in place?
Thanks