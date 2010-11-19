laptop internal dvd drive

Computer Help forum

by patty63 / November 19, 2010 6:27 AM PST

I have a dell inspiron laptop. The dvd drive won't play certain dvd's or cd's. It is usually the cheap movies and home-made cd's. I want to replace the drive, but I can't find an internal drive in any of my local stores. I thought that was strange and then I got to wondering if this something that I can replace myself without too much problem? Would it be similar to replacing a drive on a desktop, or is everything integrated and soldered in place?
Thanks

Go here . . .
by Coryphaeus / November 19, 2010 8:59 AM PST
Most of them
by PKsteven / November 19, 2010 9:19 AM PST

but don't quote me on this..

have one screw holding the drive in and it then slides out the side. The catch? The screw is usually located underneath where you may have to remove the bottom of the laptop. Then again, there may be a panel that comes off for something else where the screw may be located. Other than that, the drive slides out of a slot with pins and a new one slides back into the slot.

((through the magic of forum time warp)) I went and found a video..))

I can't say if it's going to be exactly what yours is since I don't know the model so look at your own risk if you decide to follow it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAUOW3mxxPE

