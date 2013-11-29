Laptop heating up and losing performance

Do the usual canned air and maybe fresh heatsink compound. More reading to follow.
Bob
So, today I new issue appeared with my piece of crap HP dv6 7000.
It started heating up, raising RPMs on the fan. It happened while playing League of Legends. Usually, FPS range around 60 and 150. When it happened, FPS fell to 10-30. After having this gamer nightmare for about 5 minutes, it went back to normal, then it started again.
Laptop plugged in, on high performance, classic theme always on, NO apps running on background.
Specs:
i7 3rd gen
8GB ram
GeForce gt 630m
os: w7
Advice: never buy this laptop, problems all the time.