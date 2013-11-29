Laptop heating up and losing performance

The fans are clean, laptop is just 1yr old, don't think it's time to change the paste.



Fortunately, I managed to fix the FPS issue with removing all the unneeded software, updating the video drivers (probably the issue but doesn't make sense really) and cleaning the temporary files on PC.



The SUPER hot temperature persists. Here is what's going on:



During a game with nothing else running, the temperatures are:



CPU: 90-106 C (WHAAAAAAAT)

GPU: 60-80 C



After the game is done, it takes the laptop quite a while to cool back. The temperature when CPU load is 0% and RAM is 10%, CPU temperature is 60-70 C.



Could it really be the paste? I have some older devices and they seem to be running just fine after 3-5 years of operation.



I will try to get rid of the laptop as soon as possible but noone wants a burning frying pan instead of a bottom cover.



P.S. Thank you, R. Proffitt for answering so fast, not the first time you are helping me out *credit*