Laptop heating up and losing performance

by eNkee13 / November 29, 2013 5:49 AM PST

So, today I new issue appeared with my piece of crap HP dv6 7000.

It started heating up, raising RPMs on the fan. It happened while playing League of Legends. Usually, FPS range around 60 and 150. When it happened, FPS fell to 10-30. After having this gamer nightmare for about 5 minutes, it went back to normal, then it started again.

Laptop plugged in, on high performance, classic theme always on, NO apps running on background.

Specs:
i7 3rd gen
8GB ram
GeForce gt 630m
os: w7

Advice: never buy this laptop, problems all the time.

It may be time to
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2013 7:09 AM PST
I wish it was
by eNkee13 / November 29, 2013 9:19 AM PST
In reply to: It may be time to

The fans are clean, laptop is just 1yr old, don't think it's time to change the paste.

Fortunately, I managed to fix the FPS issue with removing all the unneeded software, updating the video drivers (probably the issue but doesn't make sense really) and cleaning the temporary files on PC.

The SUPER hot temperature persists. Here is what's going on:

During a game with nothing else running, the temperatures are:

CPU: 90-106 C (WHAAAAAAAT)
GPU: 60-80 C

After the game is done, it takes the laptop quite a while to cool back. The temperature when CPU load is 0% and RAM is 10%, CPU temperature is 60-70 C.

Could it really be the paste? I have some older devices and they seem to be running just fine after 3-5 years of operation.

I will try to get rid of the laptop as soon as possible but noone wants a burning frying pan instead of a bottom cover.

P.S. Thank you, R. Proffitt for answering so fast, not the first time you are helping me out Happy *credit*

The problem with laptops
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2013 2:00 PM PST
In reply to: I wish it was

Is they get more travel and stress than a desktop. I lost count years ago how many times the tech found a heat sink that wasn't on just right. This is why we do the work.

HOWEVER it is in warranty so let the maker do the repair.
Bob

Hmm
by eNkee13 / November 29, 2013 5:04 PM PST

Well, the warranty is voided.

And yes, I travel a lot, this is probably why my hard drive gave up on me as well.

Could you, please, let me know what exactly I am looking for?

Also, I have no idea how long it has been going on. I usually have a cooler under it (most HPs need coolers, hate these guys). Now, however, I can see that the speaker plastic cover is bigger than it's supposed to be, so is the keyboard - the heat did it's job.

Thank you in advance.

Also
by eNkee13 / November 29, 2013 5:16 PM PST

I forgot to mention. The CPU load while it is overheated is only 1-7%.

You are looking for
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2013 9:08 PM PST
In reply to: Also

As you read the supplied link you discover their journey to how important it is to do that work. If this is outside your comfort zone then you have it done.

I'm going to summarize is as 1. Spotless, clean heatsinks and fans. 2. Fresh heat sink compound and heat sinks properly attached.
Bob

So what I did
by eNkee13 / November 29, 2013 9:24 PM PST
In reply to: You are looking for

I took the ******* apart, cleaned the sinks and replaced the thermal paste. It has improved, from 60-105 to 30-81. 81 is MUCH better than 105.

HOWEVER!!!

I noticed that both of the heat sinks are defected - one of them has a metal line broken off, another one has 3 of them broken off.

I used cooler master compound, this was the best they could offer here (white color). It still gets warm but at least it is not hot. Also, I can feel the air coming out much stronger.

Things I learned from this experience:
• HP sucks
• Canned air is NOT the way to clean your fan
• Replacing the thermal paste is super easy

Anything else I can do to improve the condition?

Cleaning is
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2013 9:41 PM PST
In reply to: So what I did
Canned air
by itsdigger / November 30, 2013 12:05 AM PST
In reply to: So what I did

is just the right way to clean that fan , you do want to hold the fan blade from spinning with your finger while blowing it out though. Don't just let it spin while blowing it out. Bob's suggestion are point on ....Digger

