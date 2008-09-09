Laptop guts to a PC for better cooling

PC Hardware forum

by Slydelle / September 9, 2008 3:13 AM PDT

Hi, I have a 3.5 year old HP Pavilion zd8000. It runs too hot for it to handle itself (and I use a cooling pad, it's been in for repairs a number of times, etc). I have another comp that I can use for my portable needs, so I'd like to just take the guts out of this, and put it in a desktop case for better cooling.

Can I do that? Can I then add more/better fans? I googled, but couldn't find any info on HOW to go about this.

TIA

Are you handy?
by Willy / September 9, 2008 3:23 AM PDT

Sure, it can be done, the Hoover Dam proves that. I suggest you seriously reconsider the task you to plan to endeavor in. By no means is this easy and/or done often enough to be an end-user item to do. Basically, you're on your own. If you're capable do whatever it takes and more. I wish you luck and google for any details if available.

tada -----Willy Happy

I'm adventurous...
by Slydelle / September 9, 2008 5:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Are you handy?

I have a few laptops I could practice with, and some techy people who could help. But I can't seem to find info on how I ought to go about this. Perhaps I'm just not googling with the right terms? I've only found Mac laptop to desktop stuff.

Also, if this kills my comp, so be it. Right now it can't handle as well as a cheap desktop b/c of the overheating, so worst case, I lose this comp and get a new one.

