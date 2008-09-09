Laptop guts to a PC for better cooling

Sure, it can be done, the Hoover Dam proves that. I suggest you seriously reconsider the task you to plan to endeavor in. By no means is this easy and/or done often enough to be an end-user item to do. Basically, you're on your own. If you're capable do whatever it takes and more. I wish you luck and google for any details if available.
tada -----Willy
Hi, I have a 3.5 year old HP Pavilion zd8000. It runs too hot for it to handle itself (and I use a cooling pad, it's been in for repairs a number of times, etc). I have another comp that I can use for my portable needs, so I'd like to just take the guts out of this, and put it in a desktop case for better cooling.
Can I do that? Can I then add more/better fans? I googled, but couldn't find any info on HOW to go about this.
TIA