laptop GPU comparisons.

by niko_a99 / June 6, 2014 6:42 AM PDT

Hey guys,
so I'm probably gonna pick up a new laptop within the near future. Since I'm going portability I'm stuck between the MSI GS70 stealth pro (http://www.msi.com/product/nb/GS70_STEALTH.html#hero-overview) and the Aorus x7 which is soon to hit the market (http://www.aorus.com/x7.aspx) I think the deciding factor is gonna be the GPU so it boils down to; whats better 870M (6GB vram) or SLI 860M (4GB vram)
I've heard the SLI 860M's perform better but they have less vram... right? any advice or opinions, experience is very much welcomed. Thanks.

And just last year folk got by with 1GB.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 6, 2014 6:54 AM PDT

My, time flies.

Gamers give 4 pints of blood for 1 more FPS. And then you went for 2 more pints with dual SLI GPUs.

Look, at 1080p play, there isn't much that's pressing the limit of a single high end GPU. The LCD is running at 60 FPS so why you are going so far out is a mystery. Unless you are a gamer intent on burning their lap and they wallet in unison.
Bob

well the thing is...
by niko_a99 / June 6, 2014 7:00 AM PDT

This is probably a laptop that I'm going to be using for quite a bit... so every gigabyte counts... plus doesn't SLI actually produce less heat that single GPU?

That heat question. Would be the first I've heard that one.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 6, 2014 7:31 AM PDT
In reply to: well the thing is...

Given the shorter lifespan of gaming laptops, I see folk over invest, feel burned in year 3 when it needs repairs. Then we go over the story and they could have picked a great machine at say half the money then saved for a replacement in 2 years as the technology advanced. But your wallet and your choice how to burn.
Bob

Makes sense...
by niko_a99 / June 7, 2014 2:39 AM PDT

I see what you're getting at, but imagine that money wasn't a problem, SLI 860M would be better?

Better at what?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 7, 2014 3:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Makes sense...

Reading the posts on DAY Z frame rates reinforces the question of better at what. There are benchmarks which I'll help you find now. Get to google and use this to find them.

notebookcheck 860m
notebookcheck 760m

You get the idea.
Bob

