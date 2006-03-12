"1. If I buy a laptop in the US can my mum use it in the UK without transformers/plug adapters etc"



No. The plug will be the US one so an adapter is required. The good news is that all the laptops I've seen for years accept 100 to 240 VAC and 50/60 Hz so no transformer.





3. All the e-tailers in the UK that I have found won't accept a US credit card or deliver to a location other than the billing address. Of course, if the answer to 1. works out #3 becomes redundant.



Sorry, the bigger problem is that out of country laptops find no service available for even minor issues. Why not write the check to mum and let her buy a nice Dell? Why not skip the laptop and cheap out on a desktop?



" Finally, 4. what is the best way for her to access the web in the UK. She is a pensioner and needs to keep an eye on the pennies but at the same time it would be great if she had broadband access. Are there cost-effective solutions? I met a couple that travelled a lot & they had figured out a way of using a cheap US service but I can't remember how they did it. Thanks"



Never heard of such. There is what there is there. I'm not there so I can't comment further.



Bob