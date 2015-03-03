Laptop for civil engineering degree

Hi there,



I'm new to the forum but I hope I'll be able to get some helpful insight here!



I'm going to invest in a new laptop in preparation for uni and maybe the future as well.



I have debated long and hard between the macbook air/pro/pro with retina and I THINK (still not positive) that I am thinking of buying the Macbook Pro with retina display, at least 256GB of flash storage. The rest of the specs would be of the base model. Does anybody know if this would be enough for a civil engineering degree? Would I have to be able to run CAD programs and similar things on my own laptop, and if so, are those specs capable of handling it?



I've done a bit of research and I know some people may say that I shouldn't be considering a mac at all, but I just want to clarify that my reasons for looking at macs is because battery life plays an important part in my consideration for laptops and macs have by far the best battery life from what I've seen.



SORRY FOR THE EXTRA LONG POST! :S



P.S. If if helps, I'm just going to include my thought processes when considering the macbook air/pro/pro with retina:

- Air: light, portable, really good battery life but specs aren't as powerful as pro.

- Pro WITHOUT retina: 500GB hard disk, but this will be slower than flash storage. Components in the laptop are not soldered together hence making it easier for repairs. Possible to upgrade hardware if required. Heaviest of the three though.

- Pro WITH retina: great screen of course, no disk drive, slightly better specs than pro without retina, thinner and lighter, but all components are soldered together so difficult to repair. Cannot upgrade hardware. Flash storage makes it faster but it's incredibly expensive