Laptops forum

laptop 'explosion'

by mentalvortex333 / February 1, 2014 8:57 PM PST

Hi there,

Hoping someone can help here... last night while my laptop was sitting plugged in there was a loudish whoosh/poof sound, like a tiny explosion, that came from the area of the computer. I was out of the room but heard it. Only later I realised that the battery was now not charging any more. I only discovered this when it was too late - 10% battery remaining. I tried a new fuse in the plug but to no avail. I was working on important stuff due to be handed n tomorrow but now the power's completely drained.

Does anyone have any idea what the issue is here and how it might be solved? Any help appreciated.

Thanks,
MV

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
See the top posts in this forum.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 1, 2014 11:30 PM PST
There are only a few parts in these laptops so you replace the blown parts to get it working again. As to your paper, you quick fix is to put the laptop HDD into some enclosure and re-gain access to your work.

I have to ask the following. With DropBox and more out there why would anyone risk losing access and backup of their work?
Bob

thanks
by mentalvortex333 / February 2, 2014 8:58 AM PST

Hey Bob, thanks for the info. Got some advice earlier and seems it's an easy fix, thankfully.

Re. Drop box etc... I'm a journalist and filmmaker and am just not trusting enough of online securities to have my works in progress - movie footage, scripts, contracts etc - floating around somewhere other than my home or office. Everything's backed up daily but I just wasn't at the point where I had done so when the computer died yesterday.

Mv

Hope you get your stuff back soon.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 2, 2014 9:07 AM PST
The old trick of putting the drive into some enclosure is an old one. The only trouble I run into is with drive encryption. You can imagine such makes backups a necessity. Sometimes folk learn this lesson first hand.
Bob

