laptop 'explosion'

There are only a few parts in these laptops so you replace the blown parts to get it working again. As to your paper, you quick fix is to put the laptop HDD into some enclosure and re-gain access to your work.
I have to ask the following. With DropBox and more out there why would anyone risk losing access and backup of their work?
Hoping someone can help here... last night while my laptop was sitting plugged in there was a loudish whoosh/poof sound, like a tiny explosion, that came from the area of the computer. I was out of the room but heard it. Only later I realised that the battery was now not charging any more. I only discovered this when it was too late - 10% battery remaining. I tried a new fuse in the plug but to no avail. I was working on important stuff due to be handed n tomorrow but now the power's completely drained.
Does anyone have any idea what the issue is here and how it might be solved? Any help appreciated.
