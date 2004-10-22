LAPTOP DROPS SYS RESOURCES WHILE @ IDLE

I have a Gateway SOLO 9500 with 512 MB memory, 20gb hd, running Windows ME. On initial boot up "System", "Performance" shows "System Resources" at 76% 511.1 MB. I load AOL 9.0 Optimized SE and it drops to 45%. I work for a while, open & close software (mostly MS Word), and after 4 hrs work & with AOL & Word open the % drops to 20%. I shut down AOL and Word, so nothing is open and the percent is now at 43%. I repoot and I jump to 71%. I run scan disk and it stops ... it says that something is accessing the HD 10 or more times in the 1/2 or so I left scan disk running. I run defrag. and it keeps starting and restarting until finally it finishes -- with no problems. Scan disc shows no problems, AOL PC "checkup" shows no problems.. what the heck is eating my RAM and why does the used memory not get released back to me when I shut down AOL? Further, just running AOL via my DSL line, with NO software open the performance still drops to as low as 20% over 2-3 hours; everything slows down and I have to reboot.



What is up??? I only have Norton Firewall-antiVirus, and DSL auto loading on my desk top; as far as i know.



thx.. Rich62501