Computer Help forum

General discussion

LAPTOP DROPS SYS RESOURCES WHILE @ IDLE

by RICH62501 / October 22, 2004 4:58 AM PDT

I have a Gateway SOLO 9500 with 512 MB memory, 20gb hd, running Windows ME. On initial boot up "System", "Performance" shows "System Resources" at 76% 511.1 MB. I load AOL 9.0 Optimized SE and it drops to 45%. I work for a while, open & close software (mostly MS Word), and after 4 hrs work & with AOL & Word open the % drops to 20%. I shut down AOL and Word, so nothing is open and the percent is now at 43%. I repoot and I jump to 71%. I run scan disk and it stops ... it says that something is accessing the HD 10 or more times in the 1/2 or so I left scan disk running. I run defrag. and it keeps starting and restarting until finally it finishes -- with no problems. Scan disc shows no problems, AOL PC "checkup" shows no problems.. what the heck is eating my RAM and why does the used memory not get released back to me when I shut down AOL? Further, just running AOL via my DSL line, with NO software open the performance still drops to as low as 20% over 2-3 hours; everything slows down and I have to reboot.

What is up??? I only have Norton Firewall-antiVirus, and DSL auto loading on my desk top; as far as i know.

thx.. Rich62501

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: LAPTOP DROPS SYS RESOURCES WHILE @ IDLE
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: LAPTOP DROPS SYS RESOURCES WHILE @ IDLE
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: LAPTOP DROPS SYS RESOURCES WHILE @ IDLE
by Kees Bakker / October 22, 2004 6:59 AM PDT

"as far as i know."

That might be the point.

Do you see any unknown process if you press ctrl-alt-del?
Do you see any suspect process in the 'running programs' tab of msinfo32?
What's in the startup tab of msconfig?
Are you sure you don't have any virusses or spyware? Run housecall.antivirus.com, adaware and spybot.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: LAPTOP DROPS SYS RESOURCES WHILE @ IDLE
by RICH62501 / October 25, 2004 11:58 AM PDT

Posted by: Kees Bakker Posted on: 10/22/2004 1:59 PM
Hi there.. thx for the message. i just got in from the weekend and will try to check these questions tomorrow.

I will revert. thx Richard

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: LAPTOP DROPS SYS RESOURCES WHILE @ IDLE
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 26, 2004 4:31 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.