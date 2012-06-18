Laptops forum

Laptop charging issues (strange)

by catcherintheryen / June 18, 2012 10:35 AM PDT

I have an acer aspire laptop that is just about 2 years old. When i plug in the laptop to the AC adapter, the battery no longer charges and the indicators flash.

ALSO when i plug in the laptop with no battery attached, it works for a couple minutes, then stops charging and shuts off.

However, when i close the laptop and leave it sleeping, the battery will be able to charge.

Anyone have an idea of what's going on with my laptop? thank you

Doesn't sound strange to me.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 18, 2012 10:39 AM PDT

I've seen all sorts of issues like that. We know there are 3 parts in play. Charger, battery and the motherboard.

The tough part is which is it? Given the 2 years old the battery is possible as most are 300 cycle things and at 2 years a person that used the battery could easily have consumed all the battery life. So a new battery and then a new charger to start with and if that fails we change the motherboard.
Bob

Thank you
by catcherintheryen / June 18, 2012 11:05 AM PDT

Awesome, thank you Bob. I will look into it. Just my luck, now that when I close the laptop, it does not charge.

