Laptop charging issues (strange)

I've seen all sorts of issues like that. We know there are 3 parts in play. Charger, battery and the motherboard.
The tough part is which is it? Given the 2 years old the battery is possible as most are 300 cycle things and at 2 years a person that used the battery could easily have consumed all the battery life. So a new battery and then a new charger to start with and if that fails we change the motherboard.
Bob
I have an acer aspire laptop that is just about 2 years old. When i plug in the laptop to the AC adapter, the battery no longer charges and the indicators flash.
ALSO when i plug in the laptop with no battery attached, it works for a couple minutes, then stops charging and shuts off.
However, when i close the laptop and leave it sleeping, the battery will be able to charge.
Anyone have an idea of what's going on with my laptop? thank you