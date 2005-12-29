Laptop can't connect to my desktop

Hi,
I'm having problems connecting my laptop to my desktop in a home wireless network. I've run the Network Setup Wizard several times on each, and when I look at the "View Workgroup Computers" folder on each machine I see both computers listed. The desktop DOES connect to the laptop but the laptop cannot connect to the desktop...this is the message I get when I attempt that: \\Office (desktop) is not accessible. You might not have permission to use this network resource. Contact the administrator of this server to find out if you have access permissions. Access is denied. Both machines are running XP, btw. It appears there is some setting on the desktop that is not allowing the connection. Is that the case and if so, what can I do to allow access? My main goal in this whole thing is to be able to use the desktop's printer from my laptop. Thanks in advance!
