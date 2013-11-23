Laptop Battery Not Charging Properly

I expect such issues on even 1 year old batteries. Why? Most are 300 cycle rated so using the battery daily can push it past its warrantied life span and odd things happen. There are only 3 parts to this area but your post omitted the basics.
Bob
My laptop battery charges like 5 or so percent then stops charging and starts going down even though it says my battery is plugged in, charging and the light on my laptop is on indicating it is charging and to fix this I have to take out the cord and put it just for it to charge another 5 or so percent and start draining again.