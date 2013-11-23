Laptops forum

Question

Laptop Battery Not Charging Properly

by ok12jdjawde / November 23, 2013 2:58 AM PST

My laptop battery charges like 5 or so percent then stops charging and starts going down even though it says my battery is plugged in, charging and the light on my laptop is on indicating it is charging and to fix this I have to take out the cord and put it just for it to charge another 5 or so percent and start draining again.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Laptop Battery Not Charging Properly
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Laptop Battery Not Charging Properly
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
So little detail.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 23, 2013 3:15 AM PST

I expect such issues on even 1 year old batteries. Why? Most are 300 cycle rated so using the battery daily can push it past its warrantied life span and odd things happen. There are only 3 parts to this area but your post omitted the basics.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Battery/inverter, etc.
by pgc3 / November 24, 2013 1:03 AM PST

If your inverter/adapter is putting out the proper voltage but the battery is not taking a charge it is normally because the battery is flat and needs replaced. There are other items that COULD create this type of scenario but most of the time, it is a battery failure. If you have no way of testing the system, take it to a shop and get it checked/tested.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.