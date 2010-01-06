Lap top key help.

In the Laptop Troubleshooting forum an author shared some content. Read this link -> http://forums.cnet.com/5208-19681_102-0.html?threadID=352085&tag=forums06;forum-threads
Just 2 clicks later I'm at http://www.fonerbooks.com/laptop15.htm
Hope this helps.
Bob
Hi
I have a HP Pavilion dv7 computer, the B key came off and looks like its has a broken piece. I took off another key and now can't get it to go back on. Anybody have a ideal or a picture showing how it go's on and were can i get parts to fix the broken key?
Rick