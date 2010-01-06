Lap top key help.

Computer Help forum

by rdfky / January 6, 2010 12:34 AM PST

Hi
I have a HP Pavilion dv7 computer, the B key came off and looks like its has a broken piece. I took off another key and now can't get it to go back on. Anybody have a ideal or a picture showing how it go's on and were can i get parts to fix the broken key?

Rick

Lucky you.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 6, 2010 12:51 AM PST
PS. About keyboard parts.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 6, 2010 12:52 AM PST
These are NOT SOLD by the makers. You can find keyboards on ebay so any would do for the donor keyboard!

Buy a replacement key
by eric5236 / April 13, 2010 7:54 AM PDT
Ofcourse there is a key replacement company that sells individual keys for many brands of laptops. I know a reliable one. They also have video tutorials on how to fix your key. I used it last time to fix my ?Shift? key and they were very helpful. Check out: http://www.laptopkey.com

